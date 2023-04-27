64°F
High School

Eagles pitchers combine for 17 strikeouts

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 27, 2023 - 4:37 pm
 
Sam Bonar in the ready position for first base during a game last week at home. (Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review)

On a three-game winning streak, Boulder City High School baseball defeated SLAM Academy 6-1 on April 25.

Pitching an absolute gem, senior Kanon Welbourne allowed one run off of two hits, while striking out 12 batters.

Senior Dylan Spencer came in for two innings of scoreless relief, striking out five batters while allowing no hits.

At the plate, Welbourne batted 2 for 3 with a run batted in, while Spencer batted 1 for 2 with an RBI double.

Gaining run support from multiple batters, senior Brayden Cook batted 2 for 3 with an RBI, while senior Isaac Gibson batted 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Eagles travel to Clark on Friday, followed by Cheyenne on Tuesday and Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.

Swim

Swimming at Multigenerational, both Boulder City High School swim programs routed rival Moapa Valley on April 22.

Routing the Pirates 180-35, junior Troy Higley led the boys with first-place finishes in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, while sophomore LeAndre Daniels finished first in both the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley.

Senior Zach Muller finished first in the 100 butterfly, while freshman Duncan McClaren finished first in both the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle.

Routing the Pirates 150-45, senior Josie McClaren led the girls with first-place finishes in both the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle, while junior Phoebe McClaren finished first in both the 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Chayce Larson finished first in the 100-yard freestyle.

Taking the pool next, the Eagles will travel to Heritage on Saturday.

Track

Competing at the Vegas Elite Twilight Invitational at Liberty on April 21, Boulder City High School boys track star Mason Terrill made a name for himself among some of the valley’s top competitors. Achieving a personal best, Terrill finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.47 seconds, trailing only Liberty’s Landon Bell (15.44).

Back on the track this Friday, the Eagles will compete at the Fast Classic at Green Valley on Friday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

