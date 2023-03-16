Boulder City eagles dominate track, volleyball

Boulder City High School’s track and field team won big at the Ken Jensen Invitational at Virgin Valley High School, and defeated Basic High School in men’s volleyball.

Competing in the Ken Jensen Invitational at Virgin Valley High School on March 10, several Eagles from the Boulder City High School boys and girls track and field teams left their mark.

For the boys, junior Mason Terrill finished first in the 110-meter hurdles, while finishing fourth in the long jump and fifth in the high jump.

Senior Brayden Jones finished second in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run, while sophomore Jayden Thackeray finished second in the 400-meter run.

Senior James Grace-Madrigal finished fifth in the discus event.

For the girls, freshman Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished second in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash, while sophomore Makayla Nelson finished second in the 1,600-meter run.

Junior Delaney Levitt finished first in the pole vault, while sophomore Emily Olsen finished third in the long jump.

Junior Lily Stuart finished third in the 3,200-meter run, while sophomore Layla Lourenco finished fourth in the 800-meter run.

Primed for their next competition, the Eagles will be back on the track on Wednesday for a weekday event at Coronado.

Volleyball

Advancing to 5-3 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated 4A Basic High School 3-1.

Battling back and forth in a highly competitive match, the Eagles won 26-24, 25-23, 12-25, 25-18.

It was the Eagles’ second victory this season over the Wolves and third victory over a higher-ranked opponent, previously defeating 5A Durango.

The Eagles will next take the court on Wednesday at home against Somerset Losee.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.