High School

Boulder City eagles dominate track, volleyball

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 15, 2023 - 5:18 pm
 
Max Lancaster/Boulder City Review Students and faculty at Boulder City High School are schedule ...
Max Lancaster/Boulder City Review Students and faculty at Boulder City High School are scheduled to move into their new offices and classrooms Jan. 2. The building features 18 classrooms, as well as two designated for drama and art.

Competing in the Ken Jensen Invitational at Virgin Valley High School on March 10, several Eagles from the Boulder City High School boys and girls track and field teams left their mark.

For the boys, junior Mason Terrill finished first in the 110-meter hurdles, while finishing fourth in the long jump and fifth in the high jump.

Senior Brayden Jones finished second in both the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run, while sophomore Jayden Thackeray finished second in the 400-meter run.

Senior James Grace-Madrigal finished fifth in the discus event.

For the girls, freshman Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished second in the 100-meter dash and sixth in the 200-meter dash, while sophomore Makayla Nelson finished second in the 1,600-meter run.

Junior Delaney Levitt finished first in the pole vault, while sophomore Emily Olsen finished third in the long jump.

Junior Lily Stuart finished third in the 3,200-meter run, while sophomore Layla Lourenco finished fourth in the 800-meter run.

Primed for their next competition, the Eagles will be back on the track on Wednesday for a weekday event at Coronado.

Volleyball

Advancing to 5-3 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball defeated 4A Basic High School 3-1.

Battling back and forth in a highly competitive match, the Eagles won 26-24, 25-23, 12-25, 25-18.

It was the Eagles’ second victory this season over the Wolves and third victory over a higher-ranked opponent, previously defeating 5A Durango.

The Eagles will next take the court on Wednesday at home against Somerset Losee.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Photo courtesy Sara Carroll) McKenna Morrow, a junior at Boulder City High School, who placed ...
Swimmers continue to make splash
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s swimming program kicked off its season in high gear competing at the Bob Swift Invitational at Desert Breeze Aquatic Center on Saturday, March 4.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Brayden Jones, seen in April 2 ...
Track team starts season with strong performance
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

With a promising season imminent, Boulder City High School’s track and field team displayed why it should be considered a real threat in the 3A classification during its first two meets of the season.

Photo courtesy Brian Lemmel) Making a key defensive stop, junior Roman Rose, left, and senior T ...
Roundup: Baseball team starts tourney with wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing in the Southern Nevada Desert Classic, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team finished with a 2-2 record, picking up victories over Legacy and Southeast Career Technical Academy.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City junior Derek Render pitches the ball durin ...
High expectations: New coach aims to inspire team through competition
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

New Boulder City High School baseball coach Denny Crine has high expectations for his program and, with an abundance of starters from last season returning, they might just come to fruition.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Ruby Hood, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, thr ...
Returning starters gives softball team edge
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After a strong finish last season that brought the Lady Eagles to the 3A state tournament, the varsity softball team is looking to get back to the dance behind a strong core of returning starters.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Bret Pendleton throws d ...
Volleyball team looks to three-peat
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off their second consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys varsity volleyball team will look to three-peat behind a strong core of returners.

(Photo courtesy Clint Spencer) Dylan Spencer, a senior at Boulder City High School, signed a le ...
Spencers’ sports dreams realized
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A dream of a lifetime for the Spencer household came to fruition Feb. 1 when seniors Dylan Spencer and Jeremy Spencer signed their national letters of intent to play collegiate sports.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Bret Pendleten works hi ...
Roundup: Basketball, flag football teams fall to regional champs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys varsity basketball team ended its season in the 3A regional semifinals, falling to eventual regional champion Somerset Academy Losee 60-45 on Friday, Feb. 17.

(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Tyson Irby-Brownson, far left, a senior at Boulder City High School ...
Three wrestlers earn state titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Three wrestlers from Boulder City High School won individual state championships and another captured the runner-up title after the team placed fourth overall during competition Friday and Saturday in Winnemucca, Nevada.