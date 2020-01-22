60°F
Grothe wins two races at pro series event

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 22, 2020 - 3:16 pm
 

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, won a pair of races at the 2020 Tyr Pro Swim Series held Jan. 16-19 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Swimming near the top of the pack in all four of his events, Grothe finished first in the 400 freestyle and 1500 freestyle and second in the 200 and 800 freestyle.

Neck and neck with Kieran Smith in the 400 freestyle, Grothe was able to squeeze out a win in the final stretch of the race, finishing with a time of 3:48.38, just 0.13 of a second faster than Smith.

“My best race was the 400,” Grothe said. “Neck and neck, down to the wire I pulled out the win and with a slightly faster than normal time for me. I’m definitely pleased with that one.”

After finishing second in the 200 (1:49.07) and 800 (8:03.21) freestyle, Grothe ended his stay in Tennessee on a high note with a first-place finish in the 1500 freestyle (15:19.77).

“My time in the 1500 was right around normal for me at a pro series meet,” Grothe said. “The 800 was about 6-10 seconds slower than normal so it was good to be able to end the meet with a good swim.”

Continuing to compete on the pro series circuit, Grothe’s next event will be Des Moines, Iowa, from March 4-7.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

