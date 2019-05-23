Grothe wins three events at pro swim series

(Terry Grothe) Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, placed first in the 400, 800 and 1500-meter freestyles during the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, Indiana, held May 16-19, 2019.

Finding success on the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series, Boulder City High School 2010 graduate Zane Grothe won three events in Bloomington, Indiana, on May 16-19.

Dominating the competition, Grothe placed first in the 400, 800 and 1500-meter freestyles, continuing to build momentum for the 2019 World Championships in South Korea that will be held July 12-28.

Grothe was the only swimmer to finish in less than eight minutes in the 800-meter freestyle, finishing with a time of 7:53.40. Second-place finisher Felix Auboeck completed the race in 8:04.69.

Easing his way past the competition, Grothe won the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 3:48.27 in front of Auboeck (3:52.69) and the 1500-meter race in 15:17.12, beating Marcelo Acosta (15:28.66).

In the 200-meter freestyle, Grothe placed second behind Blake Pieron (1:47.25) with a time of 1:47.90.