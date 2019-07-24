Grothe vies against world’s best swimmers

Competing in the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, finished eighth in the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday , July 21 .

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, is competing in the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, Korea. He placed eighth in the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday, July 21, 2019, and came in 11th in the 800 freestyle preliminaries Tuesday, July 23. He will swim in the 1500-meter freestyle Saturday, July 27.

Competing in the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, finished eighth in the 400-meter freestyle on Sunday, July 21.

Swimming on opening night at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Grothe finished with a time of 3:45.78. Winner Sun Yang of China finished with a time of 3:42.44.

Finishing sixth earlier in the day in preliminaries, Grothe finished in 3:45.83.

Competing in three events at the world championships, Grothe swam Tuesday, July 23, in the 800 freestyle prelims. He finished in 11th place with a time of 7:50.14, 4.44 seconds behind leader Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy, who completed the race in 7:45.70.

The first eight qualified for the finals, with those in ninth and 10th place being named reserves.

Grothe will vie in the 1500 freestyle Saturday, July 27.

One of the world’s top swimmers in the 800 and 1500 events, Grothe took gold in the 800 and silver in the 1500 at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

Results from the 1500 freestyle will appear in next week’s issue.