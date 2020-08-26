83°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Grothe named to national swim team; sets sights on Olympics

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 26, 2020 - 3:32 pm
 

Making perhaps one last effort at a life-long dream, Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, was named to the U.S. National Team where he’ll compete for an opportunity at the 2021 Olympic Games.

This is Grothe’s seventh time representing the national team.

“This is the seventh time I’ve been on the national team, sixth time consecutively,” he said. “It’s always an honor to represent the United States and USA Swimming in this way. Making the Olympics has always been my biggest goal. It would be a dream come true to be able to represent the United States on the biggest stage.”

One of 56 male swimmers who earned a chance to compete at the Olympic trials in Omaha, Nebraska, from June 13-20, 2021, Grothe, 28, knows this could be his last time competing for a coveted spot in Tokyo, Japan.

One of the United State’s most versatile swimmers, Grothe is one of three male swimmers capable of competing in four events, most likely participating in the 200-, 400-, 800- and 1500-meter freestyle races.

Making one last attempt, the 2021 Olympic Games play favor to Grothe’s efforts, including the 800 freestyle event for the first time, his best event.

Coming into the Olympic trials as the 2018 Pan Pacific event champion, Grothe enters Omaha as the U.S. leader after recording a time of 7:43.74. He’ll also be the oldest.

“I’m very much looking forward to the 800 freestyle,” Grothe said. “I feel it’s one of my best races and one of the best shots I have for making the team. I believe I’ll be the oldest potential Olympian in all of my races. I do take pride in the fact that I’m still competing at this level at this age.”

Jordan Wilimovsky (7:45.19) and Bobby Finke (7:47.58) pose Grothe’s closest threats for one of the 800 freestyle’s two Olympic berths.

With the coronavirus pandemic severely limiting competitive events since March, including this year’s U.S. Olympic trials and the games themselves, Grothe’s training has been limited. Getting back into the swing of things, he’ll have nearly a year to fulfill his dream.

“It’s very possible this will be my last Olympic trials or at the least the last chance that I’ll be at the Olympic level to make the team,” Grothe said. “I’m motivated to be all in 100 percent with my training and my racing for the next year.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Deborah Wall) Devil’s Postpile, near Mammoth Lakes in California’s eastern Sierr ...
Sierras home to Devil’s Postpile
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Mammoth Lakes, California, in the eastern Sierra Nevada Mountains, is the jumping-off place to visit Devil’s Postpile National Monument. The monument was established in 1911 to preserve a rare columnar basalt formation, as well as other natural features.

(Stephanie Wright) Ava Wright, a senior at Boulder City High School, has committed to play voll ...
Westcliff has ‘Wright’ stuff for volleyball star
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior Ava Wright, a star on the girls volleyball team, has solidified her place as a future collegiate athlete, committing to National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program Westcliff University in Irvine, California.

(Lisa Orton) Sierra Orton, a senior at Boulder City High School, visited the campus at Arkansas ...
Orton to head to Arkansas
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior girls volleyball star Sierra Orton has found her collegiate home for the next four seasons, committing to Arkansas Tech University.

Deborah Wall Besides pronghorns, mule deer can be seen at Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge.
Remote wildlife refuge offers beauty, diversity
By Deborah Wall Boulder City Review

If you are a wildlife photographer, aspire to become one or simply enjoy a very remote place “where the wild things are,” consider investing some of this long summer in a visit to Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge in extreme northwest Nevada.

Southern Nevada Eagles Boulder City's Southern Nevada Eagles baseball team takes first place a ...
Boulder City baseball team takes Utah tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City baseball players recently took the field for the first time this summer and won the 18u Pioneer Tournament Championship in Heber Valley, Utah.

The Boulder City High School girls volleyball team earned its third straight state title in 201 ...
Goal of fourth consecutive state championship for girls volleyball in doubt
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

A chance for a fourth consecutive 3A state championship for the Boulder City High School girls volleyball team has been put in doubt, as the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association recently suspended fall athletics.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity football team ...
Coaches hoping to save upcoming season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising in Southern Nevada, high school athletics are again on the chopping block, with fall sports prepared to be the latest victim.

(Deborah Wal) While it’s called Bryce Canyon, the Utah park is made up of about one dozen nat ...
Colorful hoodoos inspire Bryce’s visitors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

“It’s a hell of a place to lose a cow,” Ebenezer Bryce apparently said in the late 1880s about the ungodly terrain here. Whether he had personally misplaced a bovine, or was just humorously theorizing, it’s still pretty funny as Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah is an extraordinary mazelike place of steep terrain filled with hoodoos, spires, pinnacles, nooks and cow-sized crannies.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Matthew Felsenfeld, center, prepares to pass the ball T ...
Hungry to play: Eagles begin football practice in hope of fall season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team took the practice field for the first time Monday, looking to find some normalcy during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Excited more than ever to have sports back in their lives since they went on hiatus in mid-March, the atmosphere at practice has been positive.