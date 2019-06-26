85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Grothe named to international swim league

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 26, 2019 - 3:21 pm
 

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, has added another milestone to his pro swimming career. He was selected June 18 by the DC Trident for the inaugural International Swimming League season.

One of eight clubs that make up the International Swimming League, Grothe said he is excited to participate in the newly founded league and is excited about the future idea of expansion.

“I don’t want to sound underwhelmed, but I was surprised I was recruited by anyone being that I will most likely only compete in the 400 freestyle,” Grothe said. “I am definitely excited to be included in this monumental step in the world of swimming, but I’m more excited for any future expansion the ISL may be planning for the true distance swimmers of the world.”

One of the top 400-meter freestyle swimmers in the world, Grothe won gold at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships and placed third at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. He also excels in the 800 and 1500 freestyle, which Grothe hopes will be added in the future.

The International Swimming League is a gender equality league that employs 12 men and 12 women on each team with the goal of offering swimmers more opportunities to swim competitively outside of the Olympic Games. Financial compensation for athletes includes appearance money for clubs, individual prize money, clubs prize money and insurance and pension plans.

Among his teammates are Olympians Natalie Coughlin, Katie Ledecky, Jay Litherland and Cody Miller.

Creating a suitable product for the sport’s elite, the International Swimming League has added instant credibility by signing over 200 of the world’s best swimmers. Fielding a league with around 75 percent of all current Olympic champions and world record holders, Grothe said he is impressed with the star power the league has attracted.

“The names I have seen included in the ISL so far should make for some great racing,” he said. “I can imagine the competition being a small step above the current FINA World Cup meets.”

Starting in October, there will be six regular season meets before the league final culminates Dec. 21 in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay.

“Competing in such a high-level event like the league finals and being in Las Vegas would be thrilling,” Grothe said. “It is definitely the goal to be able to race on my home turf.”

Starting his new journey this fall, DC Trident will compete Oct 4-5 in Indianapolis, Indiana, against the Cali Condors, Aqua Centurions and Energy Standard.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Running a hard 90 to first base, Jeremy Spencer sprints ...
Victories boost team’s momentum
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up a pair of victories over Green Valley on June 20 and one against Palo Verde on Saturday, June 22, the Southern Nevada Eagles 14U baseball team in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack League rebounded nicely after a loss June 17.

Pressure pushes Eagles to deliver
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Southern Nevada Eagles 18U baseball team picked up a pair of victories over Green Valley on June 19 and Shadow Ridge on Friday, June 21, in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack League, advancing to 10-2 on the season.

(Kelly Lehr) Alyssa Ybarra bats for Boulder Dam Brew Pub in the Boulder City Parks and Recreati ...
City Recreation, June 27
By Boulder City Review

Knights help with hockey clinic

Boulder City High School sophomore Blaze Trumble was recently named to the Nevada all-state sec ...
Trumble earns all-state honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Blaze Trumble, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, was named to the Nevada all-state second team after helping lead the Eagles baseball team (27-10) to the 3A state tournament.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Brendan Thorpe of the Southern Nevada Eagles 18U baseba ...
Rout inspired by defeat
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting their doubleheader with 4A Bonanza, the Southern Nevada Eagles 18U in the Southern Nevada Connie Mack baseball league bounced back from a crushing game-one defeat to rout the Bengals 14-2 on June 15 in game two.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) David Wagner hits a single into the gap against Las Veg ...
Coach: Summer best time for young players to hone skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Focusing solely on player development this summer, Southern Nevada Eagles 14U suffered a minor setback, finishing the week with a 1-2 record.

(Deborah Wall) Smooth-water raft trips along the Colorado River offer unique views of Glen Cany ...
Raft trip offers glimpse at hidden wonderland
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

One of the most enchanting stretches of the Colorado River starts at the base of the Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona and winds about 15 miles downstream to Lees Ferry. It’s extremely difficult to access by land, so the most enjoyable and easiest way to see this hidden wonderland is by taking a raft trip with a local rafting company.

(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School senior Aimee Garcia, who was the Class 3A state champion ...
Eight Eagles earn all-state honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Setting the tone for excellence athletically this spring, eight Boulder City High School athletes were named to the Nevada all-state teams in their respective sports, which highlight the top players in each sport regardless of classification.

Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification for ...
BCHS wins ‘Cup’ for top athletics, academics
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Displaying excellence in both athletics and academics, Boulder City High School has been named the One Nevada Cup winner for the 3A classification for the third consecutive year.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Matthew Pickens of the Southern Nevada Eagles hits a gr ...
Eagles score double-digit victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Eagles 14U baseball team in the Connie Mack League cruised to a trio of double-digits victories this week, defeating Palo Verde 12-2 on Friday, June 7, and Faith Lutheran 24-2 and 11-3 on Saturday, June 8, advancing to 6-1 on the season.