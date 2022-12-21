51°F
Grothe earns spot in trials for Olympic team

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 21, 2022 - 3:54 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Zane Grothe, seen after competing in the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Ser ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Zane Grothe, seen after competing in the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, Indiana, earned a spot to compete for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team after two first-place and two second-place wins at the 2022 US Open Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, was one of 48 men and 51 women who earned 2024 U.S. Olympic trials spots while competing at the 2022 US Open Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Leading the way for the men, Grothe qualified in four events, the 200, 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle events. Grothe placed first in the 800 and 1500 freestyle events, with times of 8:02.95 and 15:30.22, respectively. He placed second in the 200 and 400 with times of 1:48.15 and 3:50.74.

“This meet was probably as good or better than my Olympic trials performance last year,” Grothe said. “I’m happy with that. I have now qualified for the 2024 Olympic trials in those four races, which is always exciting.”

Off to enjoy the holidays, Grothe will take the pool next in Knoxville, Tennessee, from Jan. 10-14 for the start of the 2023 Pro Swim Series.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic team trials will be held June 15-23, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Lucas Oil Stadium. This will be the fifth time Grothe has competed in Olympic team trials.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

