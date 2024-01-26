Gridiron girls stay perfect, now 11-0 in flag football

Remaining a perfect 11-0, Boulder City High School flag football defeated SLAM Academy on Jan. 18 and Doral Academy on Jan. 22.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes upfield against SLAM Academy on Jan. 3 in a 32-14 victory.

Remaining a perfect 11-0, Boulder City High School flag football defeated SLAM Academy on Jan. 18 and Doral Academy on Jan. 22.

Defeating SLAM 18-12, junior quarterback Makayla Nelson completed 4 of 6 passing for 70 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 43 yards and a score on eight attempts.

Junior Paige Bothwell (three catches, 45 receiving yards) and senior Izabel Rehrer (two catches, 25 receiving yards) each caught a pair of touchdown passes.

Rehrer also rushed for 81 yards on 12 carries, while sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for 65 yards on 10 attempts.

Defensively, senior Jordyn Wetherbee made 12 tackles, while Jenas-Keogh recorded 10.

Defeating Doral Academy 53-12, Nelson completed 10 of 14 passing for 87 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 81 yards and a score on eight carries.

Having a career day, Rehrer rushed for 222 yards and two scores on 11 carries, while catching seven passes for 46 receiving yards and a score.

Getting most of their work done on the ground, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 71 yards and two scores off of five carries, while senior Indy Ruth rushed for 19 yards and a score on two attempts.

Defensively, Wetherbee and junior Emily Olsen each made five tackles, while Jenas-Keogh added a pair of tackles with a sack.

Looking to remain undefeated, the Eagles will travel to Eldorado on Friday, followed by a home game with rival Virgin Valley on Wednesday.

Bowling

Boulder City High School girls bowling cruised to a pair of victories this past week, while the boys suffered a crushing defeat to Canyon Springs on Jan. 22.

Defeating Canyon Springs 1,592-1,455, juniors Maeson Powers and Zoey Dieter each bowled a 419.

Against Valley on Jan. 21 in a 1,428-872 victory, Powers bowled a 416, while Zoey Dieter rolled a 372.

For the boys in a defeat to Canyon Springs, junior Zach Dieter bowled a 466, while junior Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 449.

Against Valley, Grace-Madrigal bowled a 500, while Zach Dieter bowled a 476.

The Eagles will close out the regular season on Friday at South Point.

