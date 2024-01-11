Gridiron girls remain unbeaten

Boulder City High School flag football advanced to 7-0 on the season, routing Doral Academy and Western during this week’s slate.

Defeating Doral Academy 53-12 on Jan. 5, junior quarterback Makayla Nelson completed 14 of 18 passing for 198 passing yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 90 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Through the air, senior Izabel Rehrer caught five passes for 63 yards and a score, while senior Jordyn Wetherbee (two catches, seven yards) and senior Megan Uszynski (one catch, 23 yards) each added a touchdown.

Junior Paige Bothwell added 115 yards through the air on seven catches.

Spreading the ball around on the ground, junior Noel Payne rushed for 124 yards on seven carries, while Rehrer rushed for 90 yards on nine attempts.

Defensively, senior Aspen Christian and junior Emily Olsen made interceptions.

Routing Western 47-6 on Jan. 8, Nelson rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns, while completing six of 10 passes for 76 yards and a score.

Doing damage on the ground, Rehrer rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns on three attempts, while hauling in a receiving touchdown. Payne rushed for 111 yards and a score on eight carries.

Looking to remain undefeated, the Eagles will travel to Valley today, before hosting Sloan Canyon on Wednesday.

Girls basketball

Boulder City High School girls basketball fell to 7-7 on the season, losing a pair of contests to Moapa Valley and The Meadows during this week’s slate.

Falling to Moapa Valley 78-35 on Jan. 5, senior Julia Carmichael scored nine points, while senior Kylie Flowers and junior Sophia Muelrath each scored eight points.

The Eagles fell to The Meadows 43-38 on Jan. 8.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will travel to Pahrump Valley today, followed by a home game against SLAM Academy on Wednesday.

Bowling

Boulder City High School boys bowling finished this week’s slate with a 4-0 record, defeating Canyon Springs (2,077-1,531), Sloan Canyon (1,932-1,209), Sunrise Mountain (2,062-1,379) and Valley (2,056-1,382).

Juniors Zach Dieter bowled a 625 against Canyon Springs, while junior Jacob Grace-Madrigal showed a score of 555 against Sunrise Mountain.

The girls also finished with a 4-0 record, defeating Canyon Springs (1,778-1,592) and Valley (1,430-1,200) along with forfeit victories over Sloan Canyon and Sunrise Mountain.

Junior Maeson Powers bowled a 481 against Canyon Springs, while senior Emma Wood put up a 401 against Valley.

Looking to keep their winning streaks alive, the Eagles will head to Sam’s Town today to play Eldorado.