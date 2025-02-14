Goode, Bonar pace wrestlers at state tourney

Making their way onto the podium, Boulder City High School wrestlers Logan Goode and Sam Bonar placed at the 3A state tournament on Feb. 8.

Clemons makes history as eight wrestlers head to state

Photo courtesy Cat Goode Sam Bonar and Logan Goode celebrate with Coach Clinton Garvin at the 3A state championship meet at the Rafter 3C Arena in Fallon on Feb. 8.

Competing at the Rafter 3C Arena in Fallon, Goode placed second in the 132-pound weight division, falling to Elko’s Demetrius Ruiz in the final.

Placing third in the 190-pound division, Bonar defeated Virgin Valley’s Dominic Piazza.

Bowling

Finishing as the 3A state runner-up, Boulder City High School boys bowling fell to Losee 2,116-1,934 on Feb. 7 at The Orleans.

“This year’s teams were a lot of fun to work with,” head coach Garth Schulz said. “I’m proud of their accomplishment. We are losing several seniors who will be hard to replace.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, Bennet Forney bowled a 502, while Ben Porter bowled a 492.

Brian Wainwright bowled a 483, while River Schenk bowled a 457.

Flag football

Ending the regular season on a high note, Boulder City High School flag football defeated rival Moapa Valley 26-7 on Feb. 5.

Makayla Nelson threw two touchdown passes to Natalee Gianmanco, while rushing for another on the ground.

Having a career day, Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for 199 yards and a score on 12 carries, while adding four tackles and a pair of sacks.

Making an impact defensively, Peyton Rogers made six tackles with an interception, while Nelson made four tackles with an interception.

Finishing the regular season with a 16-3 record, the Eagles will open the postseason at home against Mater East today.