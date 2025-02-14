49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Goode, Bonar pace wrestlers at state tourney

Photo courtesy Cat Goode Sam Bonar and Logan Goode celebrate with Coach Clinton Garvin at the 3 ...
Photo courtesy Cat Goode Sam Bonar and Logan Goode celebrate with Coach Clinton Garvin at the 3A state championship meet at the Rafter 3C Arena in Fallon on Feb. 8.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sean Pendleton drives the ball to the hole against Virgin ...
Eagles make early exit from playoffs
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, Christine Mojado drives past a ...
Lady Eagles advance to postseason
Photo courtesy Cat Goode From left to right: Caleb Porter, Otis Ruth, Sam Bonar, Erick Garza, N ...
Clemons makes history as eight wrestlers head to state
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon ...
Eagles see 10-game win streak snapped
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 13, 2025 - 5:03 pm
 

Making their way onto the podium, Boulder City High School wrestlers Logan Goode and Sam Bonar placed at the 3A state tournament on Feb. 8.

Competing at the Rafter 3C Arena in Fallon, Goode placed second in the 132-pound weight division, falling to Elko’s Demetrius Ruiz in the final.

Placing third in the 190-pound division, Bonar defeated Virgin Valley’s Dominic Piazza.

Bowling

Finishing as the 3A state runner-up, Boulder City High School boys bowling fell to Losee 2,116-1,934 on Feb. 7 at The Orleans.

“This year’s teams were a lot of fun to work with,” head coach Garth Schulz said. “I’m proud of their accomplishment. We are losing several seniors who will be hard to replace.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, Bennet Forney bowled a 502, while Ben Porter bowled a 492.

Brian Wainwright bowled a 483, while River Schenk bowled a 457.

Flag football

Ending the regular season on a high note, Boulder City High School flag football defeated rival Moapa Valley 26-7 on Feb. 5.

Makayla Nelson threw two touchdown passes to Natalee Gianmanco, while rushing for another on the ground.

Having a career day, Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for 199 yards and a score on 12 carries, while adding four tackles and a pair of sacks.

Making an impact defensively, Peyton Rogers made six tackles with an interception, while Nelson made four tackles with an interception.

Finishing the regular season with a 16-3 record, the Eagles will open the postseason at home against Mater East today.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sean Pendleton drives the ball to the hole against Virgin ...
Eagles make early exit from playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Live by the three, die by the three plagued Boulder City High School boys basketball on Feb. 10, turning a regular season league-title-winning team into an unexpected first-round playoff exit.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, Christine Mojado drives past a ...
Lady Eagles advance to postseason
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Soaring high into the postseason, Boulder City High School girls basketball ended the regular season with a 20-6 record, defeating Sloan Canyon and Coral Academy during this past week’s play.

Photo courtesy Cat Goode From left to right: Caleb Porter, Otis Ruth, Sam Bonar, Erick Garza, N ...
Clemons makes history as eight wrestlers head to state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Shining on their home floor, Boulder City High School wrestling will send eight wrestlers to state, after placing third as a team at regionals.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jayden Thackeray goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon ...
Eagles see 10-game win streak snapped
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of games this past week, Boulder City High School boys basketball suffered their first league loss on Jan. 31 to The Meadows, 73-66.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup aga ...
Bowlers have strong showing at state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls bowler Zoey Dieter finished fourth at state this past week, finishing as the highest bowler from the Eagles.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright goes up for a shot against Sloan Canyon on De ...
Eagles remain on top of division
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently on a nine-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a pair of victories this past week.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Scanning the court, Sophia Muelrath looks to make the ope ...
Bowlers look for strong state showing
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Qualifying for the state tournament, four bowlers will represent Boulder City High School.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makayla Nelson rushes up field against Doral Academy on D ...
Flag football undefeated in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Still undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School flag football picked up a pair of league victories.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Christine Mojado drives to the basket against Lincoln Cou ...
Lady Eagles now second in league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up a pair of league victories, Boulder City High School girls basketball advance to 14-5 on the season.