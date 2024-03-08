Golfers look to improve upon last year’s mark

Coming off of a sixth-place finish at state last season, Boulder City High School boys golf has aspirations of competing at a high level.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking to claim a regional championship, junior golf stars Agustin Acosta and Chase Kovacevich will lead the Eagles' charge this season.

Coming off of a sixth-place finish at state last season, Boulder City High School boys golf has aspirations of competing at a high level.

“We like our team this season,” head coach Todd Imboden said. “We return two really high-level players and the rest of our team is coming together.”

Finishing third at regionals last season, the Eagles feel confident about taking the region this year, returning juniors Agustin Acosta and Chase Kovacevich.

Two of the top golfers in the 3A classification, Acosta finished 10th at state last season and third at regionals, while Kovacevich finished 17th at state and fourth at regionals.

Junior Hank Stark also returns, after finishing 42 out of 46 golfers at state and 24th at regionals.

Already seeing progress, the Eagles defeated rival Pahrump Valley at Sunrise on March 5, by nine strokes, behind Acosta (81) and Kovacevich (82) who finished second and third respectively.

Competing at the Pahrump Valley Invitational on March 1, at Mountain Falls Golf Club, the Eagles finished 17th out of 22 teams, beating out programs Basic, Foothill, Pahrump Valley, Desert Oasis and Las Vegas.

“There were a lot of really good teams at the Pahrump Valley Invitational,” Imboden said. “For us to finish ahead of those teams was a big accomplishment for us. We’re heading in the right direction as a team.”

Individually, Stark finished at the team’s leader with a score of 91, while Acosta and Kovacevich each finished with a score of 95.

Sophomore Brayden Westergreen finished with a score of 101.

Eager to get back on the course, the Eagles will resume play on March 20 at Boulder Municipal Golf Course.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.