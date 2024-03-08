48°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Golfers look to improve upon last year’s mark

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 7, 2024 - 6:02 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking to claim a regional championship, junior golf sta ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking to claim a regional championship, junior golf stars Agustin Acosta and Chase Kovacevich will lead the Eagles' charge this season.

Coming off of a sixth-place finish at state last season, Boulder City High School boys golf has aspirations of competing at a high level.

“We like our team this season,” head coach Todd Imboden said. “We return two really high-level players and the rest of our team is coming together.”

Finishing third at regionals last season, the Eagles feel confident about taking the region this year, returning juniors Agustin Acosta and Chase Kovacevich.

Two of the top golfers in the 3A classification, Acosta finished 10th at state last season and third at regionals, while Kovacevich finished 17th at state and fourth at regionals.

Junior Hank Stark also returns, after finishing 42 out of 46 golfers at state and 24th at regionals.

Already seeing progress, the Eagles defeated rival Pahrump Valley at Sunrise on March 5, by nine strokes, behind Acosta (81) and Kovacevich (82) who finished second and third respectively.

Competing at the Pahrump Valley Invitational on March 1, at Mountain Falls Golf Club, the Eagles finished 17th out of 22 teams, beating out programs Basic, Foothill, Pahrump Valley, Desert Oasis and Las Vegas.

“There were a lot of really good teams at the Pahrump Valley Invitational,” Imboden said. “For us to finish ahead of those teams was a big accomplishment for us. We’re heading in the right direction as a team.”

Individually, Stark finished at the team’s leader with a score of 91, while Acosta and Kovacevich each finished with a score of 95.

Sophomore Brayden Westergreen finished with a score of 101.

Eager to get back on the course, the Eagles will resume play on March 20 at Boulder Municipal Golf Course.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Vincent Freiburger, (from left) Brigham Jensen, Troy Higl ...
Eagles poised for a repeat?
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fresh off a 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys swimming is primed for a repeat season, behind a strong returning core.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess spikes the ball during the Eagles' pra ...
Softball squad ready for league action
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off with a 2-3 record, Boulder City High School softball is eager to get into league play.

bcr default image
Young baseball squad has high expectations
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Featuring a young and inexperienced team, Boulder City High School baseball will look to compete for a postseason berth this season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Forming a talented trio, senior Talynn Madrid, sophomore ...
Cook expected to again lead softball squad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Fresh off a 3A state tournament appearance, Boulder City High School softball will look to make a return trip, behind a talented roster.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Forming a dynamic duo, senior Roman Rose and Travis Hess ...
Eagles look to keep volleyball streak alive
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to claim their fourth consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys volleyball starts the season off with high expectations.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School track athletes, from left, Zacha ...
Girls track looking for greater success; boys lose top hurdler
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Returning multiple key athletes who made an impact at the 3A state meet last season, Boulder City High School girls track and field could be a force to be reckoned with this season.

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner The Boulder City High School girls flag football team came up short a ...
Lady Eagles second in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School flag football fell to rival Virgin Valley 28-6 on Feb. 20, but still look at this season as a success.

bcr default image
Basketball season comes to an end
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball ended their season on Feb. 14 with a 73-52 defeat to Mater East in the 3A Southern region semifinals.

Photo courtesy Jim Cox BCHS head coach Jim Cox celebrates making it to the 3A state meet with w ...
Bonar lone BC wrestler to place at state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The lone wrestler to make his way to the podium for Boulder City High School, junior Sammy Bonar, placed third at the 3A state meet on Feb. 16 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, in Bullhead City, Ariz.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Noelle Payne rushes the ball upfield against Eldor ...
Lady Eagles move ahead
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking like a team capable of winning it all, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Eldorado 48-12 on Feb. 13.