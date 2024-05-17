Golfers capture first Southern Region title since 2021

Overcoming a day-one deficit, Boulder City High School won their first Southern Region title since 2021 with a strong day-two performance.

BCHS swims its way to regional titles

Photo courtesy Boulder City High School Members of the BCHS girls track team pose with their regional championship plaque after finishing first this past weekend.

Photo courtesy Tara Imboden Boulder City High School boys golf celebrate their first Southern Region title since 2021 at Primm Valley on May 8.

“I’m very happy we succeeded,” head coach Todd Imboden said. “I’m really proud of the boys for pulling it off and grinding it out on the second day.”

Trailing rival Pahrump Valley by a stoke after day one, the Eagles rallied to prevail past the Trojans 711-717.

Rival Moapa Valley finished third with a team score of 729, also qualifying for state in the south.

“They stuck to their game plan and grinded it out,” Imboden said. “When things got tough, they kept pushing through. They have an internal moxie to push through the negativity and spiraling mindset when playing poorly.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, junior Agustin Acosta finished third with a score of 167, while junior Chase Kovacevich finished fifth with a score of 171.

Junior Garrett Kreutzer finished 13th with a score of 186.

Currently playing in the 3A state meet at Mountain Falls, the Eagles are currently placed fourth with a team score of 355, trailing leader Churchill County by 12 strokes.

Resumed coverage of the 3A state meet will be in next week’s issue.

Track

Turning in a gutsy performance, Boulder City High School girls track and field captured their first regional championship since 2011.

Winning with an overall team score of 117.5, the Eagles edged out rival Pahrump Valley 116.5.

“Every point of that victory told the story,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “It was a real nail-biter.“

Leading the way for the girls, sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh placed first in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while senior Delaney Levitt placed first in the pole vault.

Qualifying for state, junior Makayla Nelson placed second in the 800-meter run and third in the 1,600-meter run, along with senior Aspen Christian, who took second in the long jump, fourth in high jump and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.

Junior Xochitl Skousen finished second in the pole vault, while senior Megan Uszynski placed third in the triple jump. Both athletes earned state berths.

Qualifying for state in the relays, the 4x400 team of Jenas-Keogh, Nelson, senior Kalie Hedrick and freshman Hannah Stark finished second, while the 4x100 team of Jenas-Keogh, Christian, junior Noelle Payne and freshman Sylvia Jensen finished third.

The 4x800 team of Hedrick, Nelson, Stark and sophomore Leonesse Williams finished third as well to wrap up state qualifiers.

Qualifying individually for state for the boys team was senior Chase Jappe in the pole vault after a first-place finish and junior Jayden Thackeray after a fourth-place finish in the 400-meter dash.

The 4x200 relay team of senior Joshua Broadbent, senior Ben Scheppmann, senior Zach Strachan and junior Ethan Valencia also qualified.

The 3A state meet will take place on Friday and Saturday at Carson High School.

Baseball

Finishing their season, Boulder City High School baseball fell to eventual region runner-up The Meadows 14-4 on May 9.

Ending with a 16-11 record, the Eagles were unable to overcome a 7-1 first inning deficit that set the tone for the game.

At the plate, sophomore Ethan Wagstaff batted 2-for-2 with a run batted in, home run and double apiece, while senior Derek Render batted 1-for-2 with a RBI.

On the mound, Render was charged the loss.

Battling earlier in the day with SLAM Academy in the loser’s bracket, the Eagles won 7-2 behind Wagstaff, who struck out seven in a complete game.

At the plate, senior Landon Barker batted 1-for-2 with a two RBI double, while Wagstaff batted 1-for-2 with an RBI double.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.