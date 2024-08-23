Golf starts hot in league play; boys soccer wins two

Coming off a 3A state meet appearance, Boulder City High School girls golf took first place in their league opener at Mountain Falls on Aug. 20.

Defeating Coral Academy, Virgin Valley, The Meadows and Moapa Valley, the girls finished with an overall team score of 369.

“The girls are on track for a great season,” head coach Bobby Reese said. “We have lofty goals with winning regionals and being a contender for a state championship. The girls know we need to keep working to shave off strokes wherever we can and today showed them the areas they need to work on.”

Leading the charge for the Eagles was sophomore Emmerson Hinds, who finished second on the day with a score of 73, just one stroke off the lead.

Last season’s 3A Individual state champion, Reese expects an encore season from his sensational sophomore.

“Emmerson is a special talent,” Reese said. “Today she battled not only the tough conditions but she wasn’t feeling great either and still shot one over par. I know she doesn’t like losing the individual score, but she was very excited to see how much our team score has improved since last year. I know Emmerson, she wants more and plans to be on top our next league match.

Rounding out the girls core, sophomore Makenzie Martorano placed fourth with a score of 88, while freshman Morgan Terrill had an impressive debut, finishing ninth out of 26 golfers with a score of 101.

Junior Riley Elder finished 11th on the day with a score of 107.

“It was a great first match,” Reese said. “There were tough conditions with the wind and heat. Morgan started off seven over after two holes and battled back to make the cut, which was 17 over after nine and did a great job in her first ever time playing 18 holes.”

Looking to rack up another league victory en route to hopes to be a banner year for the Eagles, the girls will travel to Mesquite for a match at Casa Blanca on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

After going winless a season ago, Boulder City High School boys soccer started the new year off with a pair of victories against Basic and rival Moapa Valley.

“The team is off to a good start,” head coach Eric Dickenson said. “I saw some good chemistry with the ball between the players in the Moapa game. We have a hardworking and unselfish team.”

Starting the season off with a 2-0 victory over 4A Basic on Aug. 15, senior Sean Pendleton and junior Carson Smith each scored a goal for the Eagles, while juniors Ayden Villa and Benno Kossol each dished out assists.

Routing Moapa Valley 5-0 on Aug. 19, Pendleton scored a goal, along with Villa and Kossol.

Senior Luke Wright registered a goal, while dishing out two assists, while senior Robert Crowl also scored a goal.

Senior Ben Porter also dished out an assist for the Eagles.

Outscored last season 90-17, the Eagles are off to a strong start behind a diverse offensive attack and smothering defense.

“The overall team defense has been great with players supporting and covering for each other,” Dickenson said. “We still have some needed growth ahead of us regarding where we need to be by the end of the season.”

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to The Meadows today, followed by a home game against Sloan Canyon on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Opening their season against rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 15, Boulder City High School girls soccer suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Picking up where she left off after leading Nevada in goals last season, senior Makayla Nelson scored the Eagles’ lone goal.

Looking to get in the win column, the Eagles will host The Meadows on Thursday, followed by a home game against Chaparral on Monday.

Cross country

Competing at the Thompson Twilight at Mission Hills Park on Aug. 16, Boulder City High School cross country got a first-hand look at what their upcoming teams could look like.

In the boy’s varsity A race, senior Paul Moll finished 19th out of 47 runners, against challengers from larger programs Cimarron-Memorial, Foothill, Green Valley and Rancho.

Rounding out the boys efforts, seniors Brandon Pickett and Brandon Tripp finished 38th and 39th, respectively.

In the girls, Meleah Camphouse and Ruby De Jong finished fourth and fifth respectively in the varsity B race out of eight competitors.

On the road again this weekend, the Eagles will compete in the Red Rock Running Company Invitational at James Regional Park.