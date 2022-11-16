53°F
Sports

Girls win state volleyball title

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 16, 2022 - 3:55 pm
 
(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Members of Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball te ...
(Photo courtesy Amy Wagner) Members of Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team celebrate winning the state 3A championship after defeating Moapa Valley High School on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Rancho High School.

Claiming its fourth 3A state championship since 2017, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team defeated rival Moapa Valley 3-1 on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“It feels really good to be state champions again,” said head coach Chad Robinson. “This team worked hard all season long to accomplish its goal.”

In the defeat of the Pirates 26-24, 18-25, 25-18, 25-12, junior Addison Doane led the way with 18 kills, eight digs and two blocks. Junior Megan Uszynski added 15 kills and two digs.

“This was a good win for us,” Robinson said. “They’re a good team, a very well-coached team. To beat them three times in a season is very special for the players. It was a really satisfying win.”

Playing a key two-way role, senior Julianna Luebke generated 12 kills with eight blocks on the defensive end. Luebke added six digs and three serving aces in her final game with the Lady Eagles.

Sophomore Kira Delong dished out 50 assists on the night with eight digs. Junior Jordyn Woodard made a game-high 21 digs with two aces.

Defeating Northern Nevada challenger Spring Creek 25-14, 25-14, 25-12 in the state semifinals, Luebke led the way with 12 kills and six blocks, while Doane added nine kills and 10 digs.

Delong added 31 assists and four blocks, and Woodard added nine digs and six aces.

“We were excited about winning a state championship, but felt more relief after beating Spring Creek to make it there,” Robinson said. “Last year we didn’t make the final so there was a big burden off our shoulders when we beat them.”

Returning nearly the entire roster from this season’s team, the future is bright for the Lady Eagles, with team members hoping to go on another string of championship runs.

“We’re going to miss our seniors, but the future is bright,” Robinson said. “Obviously, we have to fill some roles and move players around, but we have a lot of talented juniors in our program.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

