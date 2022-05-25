86°F
Sports

Girls win eighth state swim title

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 25, 2022 - 4:26 pm
 
(Sara Carroll) Members of Boulder City High School’s girls swim team celebrate their eighth consecutive 3A state championship after competition Saturday, May 21, in Las Vegas.
(Sara Carroll) McKenna Morrow, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, placed first in diving at the 3A state championships Saturday, May 21, in Las Vegas.

The girls swimming team from Boulder City High School won its eighth consecutive 3A state swimming championship Saturday, May 21, following competition at the Pavilion Center Pool in Las Vegas.

Continuing their dynasty, the girls scored 104 points, edging out Northern Nevada challenger Truckee (96). Their state title wins date back to 2013, minus 2020 and 2021 when the championships were canceled due to COVID-19.

“I’m very thrilled that our nine state girls beat Truckee, who had more swimmers and most of them are club,” head coach Sara Carroll said. “I’m glad it paid off for our girls, because they tried hard and were focused all season long. Only one senior was at state, so we are a young team with a lot of potential.”

Next in a long lineage of phenomenal female swimmers at Boulder City, sophomore Phoebe McClaren placed first in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles, finishing as the Lady Eagles’ only two-event winner.

“Phoebe is money,” Carroll said. “She is only a sophomore so I think she can finish with the best of them in our program. She works hard and is very confident and a tough racer.”

Sophomore McKenna Morrow placed first in diving.

Adding points for the team’s overall total score were junior Tara Higley, who placed second in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles, and junior Josie McClaren, who placed second in the 100-yard backstroke and third in the 200-yard individual medley.

In the 400-meter freestyle relay, the team of Josie McClaren, Phoebe McClaren, Higley and senior Ainsley Rogers placed first. They also placed third in the 200-meter freestyle relay.

For the boys, who placed third with 71 points, the Eagles finished as the top Southern Nevada team behind Northern challengers Truckee (125) and Damonte Ranch (72).

“With only seven guys, five of whom are underclassmen and only one club swimmer, we did well,” Carroll said. “With no state meet since 2019, the kids lacked the experience that may have helped them with the pressure and the format. They showed a lot of teamwork and drive regardless.”

Sophomore Troy Higley placed second in the 50-yard freestyle and third in the 100-yard backstroke.

Sophomore Trent Wakefield placed second in the 200-yard freestyle and third in the 500-yard freestyle.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Troy Higley, Wakefield and freshmen Leandre Daniels and Dylan Matea placed second.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

