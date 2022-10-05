Girls volleyball team remains undefeated

Advancing to 12-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team routed Desert Pines and Pinecrest Academy Cadence 3-0.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Kira Delong sets the ball to Haley May during Monday’s, Oct. 3, victory over Pinecrest Academy Cadence. Delong recorded 27 assists, six digs, three blocks and four kills in the game.

Dominating Desert Pines 25-8, 25-8, 25-12 on Sept. 28, senior Julianna Luebke generated nine kills with five serving aces. Junior Haley May added five kills with a blocked shot.

Spreading the points around, junior Addison Doane and sophomore Kira Delong each added four kills, while junior Megan Uszynski added three kills. Doane recorded four aces, and Delong and Uszynski added three and two, respectively.

Delong also dished out 27 assists with four digs defensively. Junior Jordyn Woodard made eight digs.

The Lady Eagles defeated Pinecrest Academy Cadence 25-8, 25-17, 25-18 on Monday, Oct. 3. Luebke and Doane led the way with 10 kills each, while Uszynski added five kills.

Playing a key role on both sides of the ball was Woodard, who led the Lady Eagles with 12 digs and seven aces. Uszynski and Doane each added five digs.

An all-around threat, Delong filled the stat sheet with 27 assists, six digs, three blocks and four kills.

Looking to remain undefeated in local play, the Lady Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after showcasing their skills during a tournament Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, in Southern California.

