Girls volleyball team remains undefeated

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 5, 2022 - 3:45 pm
 
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Kira Delong sets the ball to Haley May during Monday’s, Oct. 3, victory over Pinecrest Academy Cadence. Delong recorded 27 assists, six digs, three blocks and four kills in the game.

Advancing to 12-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s girls varsity volleyball team routed Desert Pines and Pinecrest Academy Cadence 3-0.

Dominating Desert Pines 25-8, 25-8, 25-12 on Sept. 28, senior Julianna Luebke generated nine kills with five serving aces. Junior Haley May added five kills with a blocked shot.

Spreading the points around, junior Addison Doane and sophomore Kira Delong each added four kills, while junior Megan Uszynski added three kills. Doane recorded four aces, and Delong and Uszynski added three and two, respectively.

Delong also dished out 27 assists with four digs defensively. Junior Jordyn Woodard made eight digs.

The Lady Eagles defeated Pinecrest Academy Cadence 25-8, 25-17, 25-18 on Monday, Oct. 3. Luebke and Doane led the way with 10 kills each, while Uszynski added five kills.

Playing a key role on both sides of the ball was Woodard, who led the Lady Eagles with 12 digs and seven aces. Uszynski and Doane each added five digs.

An all-around threat, Delong filled the stat sheet with 27 assists, six digs, three blocks and four kills.

Looking to remain undefeated in local play, the Lady Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after showcasing their skills during a tournament Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, in Southern California.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Preparing to make the next play in Friday’s, Sept. 30 ...
Eagles rout Eldorado at homecoming game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team dominated Eldorado during its homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 30, winning 37-7, its fourth consecutive victory.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Sean Pendleton, left, and Luke Wright of Boulder City H ...
Roundup: Boys soccer defeats longtime rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team picked up a 5-3 victory over rival Virgin Valley on Monday, Oct. 3, after losing to Equipo Academy on Sept. 28.

(Danny Smyth/Special to the Boulder City Review) Jacob Bryant, second from right, proved to be ...
Eagles find success on road with 28-25 win over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up another impressive victory, Boulder City High School’s varsity football team defeated Pahrump Valley 28-25 on Friday, Sept. 23.

(Boulder City Review file photo)
Girls soccer team finds strength through unity
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team tied with Equipo Academy this week, while routing Mater Academy.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Varsity volleyball players from Boulder City High Schoo ...
Roundup: Volleyball team continues win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Routing Clark 3-0 on Sept. 22, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team remains undefeated, advancing to 10-0 on the season.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Hunter Moore, seen tack ...
Coach praises Eagles on gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team defeated rival Virgin Valley 8-6 on Friday, Sept. 16, picking up a monumental victory.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Senior Jeremy Spencer waits for his opponent from Adels ...
Roundup: Tennis teams take charge, net wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their record to 8-1, Boulder City High School’s girls tennis team picked up victories over Foothill and Adelson School recently.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Makayla Nelson, seen ...
Girls view loss as training session
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hanging tough with the top team in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell to Pahrump Valley 4-2 on Monday, Sept. 20.

Eagles to induct Hall of Fame honorees
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School will recognize significant and lasting impacts on its athletic department when it inducts members into its 11th annual Golden Eagle Hall of Fame next month.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity girls voll ...
Lady Eagles triumph over longtime rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The girls volleyball team from Boulder City High School took down rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 12, advancing to 7-0 on the season.