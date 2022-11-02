48°F
Sports

Girls volleyball team appears unstoppable

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 2, 2022 - 3:02 pm
 
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Kira Delong, center, sets the ball to senior Julianna Luebke, right, during Tuesday’s, Nov. 1, 2022, opening round of the 3A Southern Region playoffs. At left is junior Kiya Marietta. The Lady Eagles defeated Pahrump Valley 3-0 and will face Coral Academy at 6 tonight at home.

Looking to retake their spot a the peak of the 3A mountain top, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team routed Pahrump Valley 3-0 in the first round of the postseason Tuesday, Nov. 1. Defeating the Trojans 25-7, 25-10, 25-4, the Lady Eagles advanced to 26-5 on the season, looking like the clear favorite in the 3A classification.

“This was a good warm-up game for us entering the playoffs,” said head coach Chad Robinson. “Everyone got some playing time tonight. It was a good win.”

Leading the way against Pahrump with an all-around performance was senior Julianna Luebke, who had eight serving aces, while generating five kills and four digs.

Junior Addison Doane generated nine kills and five digs, and junior Haley May added nine kills.

Sophomore Kira Delong added 30 assists with three digs, while junior Megan Uszynski added six aces, with three kills and two digs.

Battle tested before entering the postseason, the Lady Eagles played in the Aggies Tournament, hosted by Arbor View, on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 27 and 28, finishing with a 5-2 record.

Defeating Mater East Academy, Green Valley Christian, Sierra Vista, Mojave and Clark, the Lady Eagles’ pair of losses came against 5A Silverado 2-1 and 4A Liberty 2-0.

“We competed hard with everybody,” Robinson said. “We would have liked to finish at least a round higher in the playoffs but we lost to eventual champions Silverado. It’s really hard to hold that loss against the girls. We took away quite a bit of things from that loss to work on in practice and that’s why we scheduled this tournament for the end of the season.”

Moving on to the semifinals, the Lady Eagles will take on Coral Academy tonight.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

