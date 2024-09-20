68°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Girls volleyball looks to bounce back after loss

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Throwing down a spike, junior Ivy Dineen generates a kill ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Throwing down a spike, junior Ivy Dineen generates a kill for the Eagles against Coral Academy on Sept. 17.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Sam Bonar rushes past defenders against Mater East ...
Eagles suffer loss of game, star player
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Abbey Byington wrestles her way past a pair of Mat ...
Lady Eagles stay hot on the pitch
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Logan Borg returns the ball against Basic on Sept. ...
Tennis teams hold court over opponents
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey receives the ball against The Meadows ...
Volleyball gets back into win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 20, 2024 - 1:39 pm
 

Snapping a two-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell to Coral Academy 3-0 on Sept. 17.

Defeated in a strong effort 25-23, 25-21, 25-15, the Eagles did what they could to keep pace with the Falcons, without star senior Sophia Kelso.

Stepping up offensively, Lily Mackey generated nine kills, while juniors Ivy Dineen and Sydney Litjens each added four kills.

Junior Delaney Loeslein dished out 20 assists, despite the losing effort.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will host Somerset Losee on Monday and SLAM Academy on Wednesday.

Boys soccer

Sitting 4-4 on the season, Boulder City High School boys soccer fell to Mater East 4-2 on Sept. 16.

Unable to keep pace with the Knights, senior Ben Porter scored a goal, while assisting junior Benno Kossol’s goal.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will head to rival Pahrump Valley on Friday, followed by a road game at Sloan Canyon on Tuesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Sam Bonar rushes past defenders against Mater East ...
Eagles suffer loss of game, star player
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following a heartbreaking loss and injury to its star player, Boulder City High School football finds themselves 2-2 on the season, with questions lingering.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Abbey Byington wrestles her way past a pair of Mat ...
Lady Eagles stay hot on the pitch
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a six-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated Mater East 10-1 on Sept. 17.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Logan Borg returns the ball against Basic on Sept. ...
Tennis teams hold court over opponents
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis defeated Legacy and Basic to advance to 7-0 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey receives the ball against The Meadows ...
Volleyball gets back into win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Building their first winning streak of the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball defeated Western and Pahrump Valley during this week’s slate.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file Set to pass, junior quarterback Cameron Matthews mov ...
Last-second FG caps victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Capping off a near offensive masterpiece, sophomore kicker Cash Daley sealed the Eagles’ 43-42 victory over 5A Sunrise Mountain on Sept. 7.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making a play under pressure, senior receiver Justin Hob ...
Eagles lose heartbreaker to 4A foe
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football tested themselves against 4A Somerset Losee, nearly pulling off the upset, before a 20-19 defeat on Aug. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey receives the ball against The Meadows ...
Tennis teams stay unbeaten on season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis defeated Cimarron-Memorial and Coral Academy to advance to 5-0 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Allie Beal pushes the ball up field to senior Maka ...
Girls soccer riding winning streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a four-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls soccer is continuing to put on an offensive clinic, routing Sloan Canyon and Mojave during this week’s slate.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Abbey Byington races past a Chaparral defender on ...
Nelson leads the way in pair of victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting on an offensive clinic, Boulder City High School girls soccer is currently on a two-game winning streak, after defeating Chaparral 9-0 on Aug. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Fully extending, senior Maddie Morris returns the ball ag ...
Tennis teams remain unbeaten
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Off to a hot start, both Boulder City High School tennis programs remain undefeated with 3-0 records.