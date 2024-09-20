Girls volleyball looks to bounce back after loss

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Throwing down a spike, junior Ivy Dineen generates a kill for the Eagles against Coral Academy on Sept. 17.

Snapping a two-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell to Coral Academy 3-0 on Sept. 17.

Defeated in a strong effort 25-23, 25-21, 25-15, the Eagles did what they could to keep pace with the Falcons, without star senior Sophia Kelso.

Stepping up offensively, Lily Mackey generated nine kills, while juniors Ivy Dineen and Sydney Litjens each added four kills.

Junior Delaney Loeslein dished out 20 assists, despite the losing effort.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will host Somerset Losee on Monday and SLAM Academy on Wednesday.

Boys soccer

Sitting 4-4 on the season, Boulder City High School boys soccer fell to Mater East 4-2 on Sept. 16.

Unable to keep pace with the Knights, senior Ben Porter scored a goal, while assisting junior Benno Kossol’s goal.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will head to rival Pahrump Valley on Friday, followed by a road game at Sloan Canyon on Tuesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.