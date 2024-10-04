75°F
Sports

Girls volleyball go 4-2 in tourney

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Freshman Juliette Kelso throws down a kill against Coral ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Freshman Juliette Kelso throws down a kill against Coral Academy on Sept. 17.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 3, 2024 - 5:00 pm
 

Finishing with a 5-2 record in the past week’s slate, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 9-13 on the season.

Defeating SLAM Academy 3-1 on Sept. 25, the Eagles finished 4-2 in the Del Sol Dragon Invitational, picking up victories over Del Sol (2-0), South Tahoe (2-1), Sunrise Mountain (2-0) and Western (2-0).

Routing the Bulls 17-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17, senior Lily Mackey had a breakout performance with 15 kills and four digs defensively, while freshman Juliette Kelso added seven kills.

Sophomore Bella Battistones added six kills, while junior Hayden Nordstrom led the way defensively with 13 digs.

Junior Delaney Loeslien led the way with 20 assists for the Eagles.

Looking to continue their hot streak, the Eagles will host Sloan Canyon on Tuesday.

Against The Meadows on Oct. 1, the Eagles fell 3-0.

Football

Dropping to 2-4 on the season, Boulder City High School football fell to rival Moapa Valley 49-6 on Sept. 27.

Scoring a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Cameron Matthews connected with sophomore Ghavyn Cartier for a 38-yard score.

On the night, Matthews completed 13 of 23 passing for 124 yards, connecting with senior Justin Hobbs for three catches and 65 yards.

On the ground, senior Sam Bonar rushed for 62 yards on 14 carries.

Defensively, Cartier made three tackles with a sack.

Looking to get back on the winning track, the Eagles will host Virgin Valley on Saturday.

Boys soccer

Falling to 5-6 on the season, Boulder City High School boys soccer fell to SLAM Academy 6-2 on Sept. 26.

Scoring a pair of goals for the Eagles was senior Ben Porter, while senior Sean Pendleton dished out an assist.

Looking to get back on track, the Eagles will host rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday.

Trying to stay above .500, Boulder City High School boys soccer advanced to 5-6-1 on the season after trying with rival Virgin Valley 3-3 on Oct. 1.

Against Virgin Valley, senior Sean Pendleton scored a pair of goals, while junior Ayden Villa added a goal.

Senior Luke Wright also scored a goal for the Eagles.

Against SLAM Academy, senior Ben Porter scored a pair of goals, while Pendleton dished out an assist.

Cross country

Competing in the Falcon Invitational against 5A and 4A runners on Sept. 28, senior Paul Moll led boys cross country with an 82nd-place finish out of 159 competitors.

Senior Brandon Trupp finished 134th, while sophomore Seth Valencia finished 139th.

In the girls race, senior Ellie Palmer finished 74th out of 117 runners.

Looking to continue to sharpen their iron against top competition, the Eagles will travel to Liberty on Saturday for the SNTCCCCA Open, while traveling to Desert Breeze Park on Tuesday for the Bud O’Dea Classic.

Girls golf

Hosting a weekday event at Boulder City Municipal, girls golf placed first on the day, gaining confidence as postseason play looms.

Finishing with a team score of 387, the Eagles got the best of rivals Virgin Valley (432), Coral Academy (486) and Moapa Valley (517).

Sophomore Emmerson Hinds finished first on the day with a score of 73, while sophomore Makenzie Martorano finished tied for third with a score of 89.

Junior Riley Elder finished tied for fifth with a score of 95.

Boulder City will host regionals at Municipal on Oct. 10.

