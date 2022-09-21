93°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Girls view loss as training session

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 21, 2022 - 4:05 pm
 
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Makayla Nelson, seen ...
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Makayla Nelson, seen in action Sept. 13, scored the first goal for the Lady Eagles in their Tuesday, Sept. 20, match against Pahrump Valley. The girls lost 4-2.

Hanging tough with the top team in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell to Pahrump Valley 4-2 on Monday, Sept. 20.

“The loss to Pahrump was immediately received as a training loss,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “The girls, even with the loss, view Pahrump as beatable state champion.”

Tied 2-2 at halftime, the Lady Eagles slowly ran out of gas toward the closing minutes.

“It was an offensive versus defensive battle for both sides from the start,” Oeland said. “As the game carried into the final minutes, they put those last two goals on us, resulting in our defeat.”

Sophomore Makayla Nelson scored the first goal for the Lady Eagles on an assist from junior Natasha Oeland.

Getting on the board again later in the period, junior Izabel Rehrer scored a goal on an assist from senior Ava Payne.

“It was a bruiser of a game and testament to our resolve and ambition for our rematch in league play in a couple of weeks,” Arnold Oeland said.

The Lady Eagles will host Mater Academy East on Friday, Sept. 23, in hopes of putting their loss against the Trojans to good use.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Hunter Moore, seen tack ...
Coach praises Eagles on gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team defeated rival Virgin Valley 8-6 on Friday, Sept. 16, picking up a monumental victory.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Senior Jeremy Spencer waits for his opponent from Adels ...
Roundup: Tennis teams take charge, net wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their record to 8-1, Boulder City High School’s girls tennis team picked up victories over Foothill and Adelson School recently.

Eagles to induct Hall of Fame honorees
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School will recognize significant and lasting impacts on its athletic department when it inducts members into its 11th annual Golden Eagle Hall of Fame next month.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s varsity girls voll ...
Lady Eagles triumph over longtime rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The girls volleyball team from Boulder City High School took down rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 12, advancing to 7-0 on the season.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Natasha Oeland, a junior at Boulder City High School, k ...
Roundup: Girls cruise to victory on soccer field
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Riding a three-game win streak, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team recently cruised to a pair of victories to advance to 5-3-1 on the season.

Eagles bounce back with flawless play, 45-0 victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Bouncing back from its first loss of the season, Boulder City High School’s football team played flawlessly against Western on Friday, ending with a 45-0 victory.

(Boulder City review file photo) Boulder City High School’s boys varsity basketball team, see ...
Eagles’ academics honored
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Excelling in academics, athletics and citizenship, Boulder City High School was awarded the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s annual Award of Excellence earlier this month for the 2021-2022 winter season.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Junior quarterback Jacob Bryant connects on a 77-yard t ...
Eagles play tough, but fall short
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football fell to Moapa Valley 26-22 during a televised home game Sept. 1.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Julianna Luebke, center, conti ...
Lady Eagles stay firmly in lead
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team routed rival Virgin Valley and Eldorado.