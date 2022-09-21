Girls view loss as training session

Hanging tough with the top team in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell to Pahrump Valley 4-2 on Monday , Sept. 20 .

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Makayla Nelson, seen in action Sept. 13, scored the first goal for the Lady Eagles in their Tuesday, Sept. 20, match against Pahrump Valley. The girls lost 4-2.

Hanging tough with the top team in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell to Pahrump Valley 4-2 on Monday, Sept. 20.

“The loss to Pahrump was immediately received as a training loss,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “The girls, even with the loss, view Pahrump as beatable state champion.”

Tied 2-2 at halftime, the Lady Eagles slowly ran out of gas toward the closing minutes.

“It was an offensive versus defensive battle for both sides from the start,” Oeland said. “As the game carried into the final minutes, they put those last two goals on us, resulting in our defeat.”

Sophomore Makayla Nelson scored the first goal for the Lady Eagles on an assist from junior Natasha Oeland.

Getting on the board again later in the period, junior Izabel Rehrer scored a goal on an assist from senior Ava Payne.

“It was a bruiser of a game and testament to our resolve and ambition for our rematch in league play in a couple of weeks,” Arnold Oeland said.

The Lady Eagles will host Mater Academy East on Friday, Sept. 23, in hopes of putting their loss against the Trojans to good use.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.