Sports

Girls track looking for greater success; boys lose top hurdler

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 29, 2024 - 6:00 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School track athletes, from left, Zachary Strachan, Sancha Jenas-Keogh, Jayden Thackeray, Noelle Payne and Julia Carmichael all have 3A state meet aspirations.

Returning multiple key athletes who made an impact at the 3A state meet last season, Boulder City High School girls track and field could be a force to be reckoned with this season.

“We really feel like we can win the league title this season,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “It’s been a long time since we could say that but with all the returning girls, I believe we have a great chance.”

Individually, the girls return key runners in sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh and junior Makayla Nelson, along with senior pole vaulter Delaney Levitt, who finished seventh at state.

Finding her way to the podium last season in her first year with the Eagles, Jenas-Keogh returns after finishing third in the 200-meter dash and sixth in the 100-meter dash at state.

Nelson finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run and fifth in the 800-meter run.

Bringing back three members of their sixth-place 4×100 relay team, senior Julia Carmichael and junior Noelle Payne, join Jenas-Keogh as top returners.

Individually, Carmichael will specialize in the long jump after finishing 10th at regionals last season, while Payne will compete in the triple jump after finishing sixth.

Senior Aspen Christian, who finished eighth in the high jump and 13th in long jump at regionals last season, also returns, along with senior Tracey Trygstad, who finished sixth in the 300 hurdles.

Looking to find success, the boys will need to do so without senior star Mason Terrill, who will be sidelined with a football injury after winning the 110-meter hurdles at state last season, while placing second in the 300-meter hurdles.

Looking to lead the team this season will be junior Jayden Thackeray, who placed third at state in the 400-meter dash.

Thackeray was also part of the boys 4×400 relay team that finished second and 4×800 relay team that finished sixth.

Looking to step up as seniors will be Zach Strachan, Joshua Broadbent and Ben Scheppman.

At regionals last season, Strachan finished eighth in the 200-meter dash and 15th in the 100-meter dash, while Broadbent finished 12th in the 100-meter dash and 13th in the 200-meter dash.

Scheppman finished seventh in the long jump.

Looking to start the season strong, the Eagles will head to Green Valley today for a newcomers’ event.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

