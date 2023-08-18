82°F
Sports

Girls tennis to lean on doubles teams

By Robert Vendetolli Boulder City Review
August 17, 2023 - 9:54 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Chayce Larson returns a shot during practice this ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Chayce Larson returns a shot during practice this week for the girl's tennis team.

After making it to the 3A state tournament last season, Boulder City High School girls tennis figures to once again be a top contender.

“I’m super excited about this season,” head coach Jami Pappas said. “We have a great group of seniors. We should have a really great doubles trio and some solid singles players. I think it’s going to be a great year.”

Backed by what might be the most complete doubles trio in the 3A classification, the Lady Eagles are in great shape as they look to claim their first 3A state championship in school history.

“They’re all really good friends and they’re all really good athletes,” Pappas said. “They’re dedicated and passionate and all cheer for each other. It’s their attitudes and hard work that is going to propel them forward. They know they have a really good chance of winning a state championship this season.”

Leading the way in doubles will be the duo of juniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris and senior Chiara Steffes and junior Sydnee Freeman.

Senior Julia Carmichael will be paired with junior foreign exchange student Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez in a pairing coach Pappas was very excited about.

As a duo last season, Carmichael and Larson placed fourth in the individual state tournament together.

In singles play, senior Emma Wood returns with plenty of varsity experience to help what will be an inexperienced but up-and-coming core.

“I have really high hopes for Emma.” Pappas said. “She continues to take lessons and improve her game. I expect her to have a great season.”

Fighting for singles spots this season will be seniors Vera Gunson and Ariel Chapman and sophomore Mariah Torgesen.

Looking to get their singles players some experience, the Lady Eagles will travel to Basic on Friday, followed by an away game at Adelson on Monday and Liberty on Wednesday.

THE LATEST
Coaches likes chances to defend 3A state championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball will be looking to defend their 3A state championship this season and bring home their fifth title in six seasons.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Roman Rose, a senior on this year's boys tennis team, is ...
Returning, new players to lead Eagles tennis
By Robert Vendetolli Boulder City Review

Behind a handful of newcomers, Boulder City High School boys tennis will look to retool this season and make a push at a long postseason run.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Parker Reynolds, a 2020 Boulder City High graduate, has returned ...
A homecoming for former quarterback Parker Reynolds
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Already having had success on the field as a player, Boulder City class of 2020 graduate Parker Reynolds is returning to the football program as the new offensive coordinator under head coach Bubba Mariani.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review J.J. Santana (white tank top) won his sixth straight Legends of C ...
Big turnout for popular 5K run
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Despite temperatures hovering around the 90-degree mark at 7 a.m., and a fair amount of humidity thrown in for good measure, close to 200 runners took part Saturday in a popular annual 5K run.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Bubba Mariani, Boulder City High School’s new varsity football ...
Eagles welcome new football coach
By Robert Vendetolli Boulder City Review

Looking to build upon recent success, Boulder City High School has named former Desert Pines offensive coordinator Bubba Mariani as their new head football coach.

Community football is back in Boulder City
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After a seven-year hiatus, youth tackle football is back in Boulder City, following the creation of the Boulder City Bears youth organization founded by president and head coach James Cracolici.

Photos courtesy Brandi McClaren A trio of Boulder City swimmers, who are also siblings, had st ...
From B.C. to L.A.

A trio of Boulder City swimmers, who are also siblings, had strong showings in several events last weekend in a meet held at the University of Southern California. The meet featured swimmers from Arizona, Utah, Oregon, California, Nevada and Wyoming. Representing the Boulder City Heatwave were, from left, Phoebe McClaren who finished eighth overall in the 800-meter freestyle and ninth in the 1,500-meter freestyle, Zoey McClaren and Duncan McClaren, who both had personal bests.

Photo courtesy of Henderson Basketball Academy Playing for Coach Ron Cobbs of the Henderson Bas ...
Bigfoot Hoops champions

Boulder City was well represented at the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Main Event tournament, July 6-9. AAU teams from around the country attended this NCAA certified event, as well as college coaches who eyed potential recruits. Playing for the Henderson Basketball Academy team, the 16-year-olds earned the Gold Level Championship Trophy. Look for these players at the Boulder City High School games this season.

Son of BCHS swim coach named Ivy League Coach of the Year
Son of BCHS swim coach named Ivy League Coach of the Year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Bret Lundgaard, a 2004 graduate of Boulder City High School was named Ivy League Coach of the Year after leading Princeton to a 2022-23 conference championship.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
City participates in World’s Largest Swim Lesson
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Last week swimmers at the Boulder City Pool joined tens of thousands of other swimmers at some 600 locations in more than 20 countries for the 2023 iteration of the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.