78°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Girls take second in home tourney

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 22, 2021 - 2:55 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Boulder City High School girls volleyball team finished second overall with a 6-3 record in the eight-team pool at the Boulder City Invitational it hosted this past weekend.

Falling in the championship game to 2A power The Meadows 2-1, the Lady Eagles stayed competitive not only in the championship final, but throughout the entire tournament.

“I feel we did really well at the invitational,” girls head coach Chad Robinson said. “We got to work on some things and I feel like the girls are really coming along.”

Battling back and forth with the Mustangs in the championship final Saturday, Sept. 18, the Lady Eagles grabbed the win in the first set 25-22, before falling 25-22 and 15-13.

Of their three losses at the invitational, the Lady Eagles fell to The Meadows twice and to 4A Basic.

Boulder City would later avenge its loss to Basic en route to the finals with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, Sept. 18. It was their first victory against the Wolves in four tries this season.

“It’s was nice to finally beat Basic,” Robinson said. “It took us four tries but we finally got over the mental hurdle. Losses are part of the game; it helps us see where our weaknesses are and shows us what we need to correct. We know we have a lot to work and we strive every day in practice to get better.”

Overcoming a 25-15 loss in the first set, the Lady Eagles dug down deep to pull out 25-18, 15-13 victories in the sets that followed.

Junior Julianna Luebke finished with nine kills and three blocks, and sophomore Addison Doane added nine kills. Freshman Sydnee Freeman added six kills, and senior Zoey Robinson made 10 digs defensively.

Senior Alyssa Bryant and freshman Kira Delong each dished out 12 assists.

The Lady Eagles also defeated 4A Spring Valley, 3A opponents Pahrump Valley, SLAM Academy and Somerset Academy Sky Pointe and 2A program Lake Mead Academy.

Carrying their momentum into the week, the Lady Eagles defeated Eldorado 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 20, routing the Sun Devils 25-6, 25-9, 25-10.

Luebke led the way with six kills and five digs. Doane added five kills.

Serving at a very successful rate, the Lady Eagles as a team totaled 30 serving aces, led by nine from junior Karsen Jolley and seven from Delong.

Delong also dished out 20 assists, and Zoey Robinson added nine digs.

Currently sitting with a 12-9 record, the Lady Eagles head into the heart of league play with a home match against Somerset Academy Losee on Monday, Sept. 27, and an away game at rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

“Heading into 3A play, I think we can play with anyone,” Chad Robinson said. “Our losses came to talented teams who have a lot of club players. In the 3A, we don’t have a lot of opponents with club players. I think we’re going to be pretty successful this season.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Torryn Pinkard carries th ...
Eagles at crossroad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team sits at a crossroad entering the week at 2-2 on the season after losing a nail-biter to rival Virgin Valley 34-28 on Friday, Sept. 17.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Sean Pendleton added a goal fo ...
Roundup: Boys soccer team splits pair of games
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting its last pair of games, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team stands at 4-2 on the season after defeating Mater East on Friday, Sept. 17, and falling to Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Lane Pusko looks for the ball in the Eagles’ 6-0 w ...
Eagles find their place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team routed a pair of opponents by a combined 15-0 to improve to 3-1 on the season as it rebounded from a recent loss.

(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Mary Henderson, a senior at Boulder City High School, fini ...
Roundup: Henderson top Eagle at invitational
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting the Larry Burgess Las Vegas Invitational at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Sept. 11, senior Mary Henderson finished in second place for the Boulder City High School girls cross-country team.

Boys tennis players cruise to win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from last week’s loss with a big win over 4A Liberty, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team cruised past the Patriots 12-6 on Monday, Sept. 13.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Seniors Kannon, left, and Kenny Rose finished 2-1 against The ...
Lessons learned from loss on tennis court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Learning a valuable lesson early in the season, Boulder City High School’s boys tennis team suffered an uncharacteristic loss to The Meadows 12-6 on Sept. 1.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Gavin Kesler, No. 9, seen in a ...
Kesler nets national recognition
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After a stellar first week of play for Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team, junior Gavin Kesler was named Nevada player of the week by Maxpreps.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Roman Rose moves the ball in the Eagles’ game Cris ...
Roundup: Soccer team falls to Cristo Rey
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Dropping its only contest of the week to Cristo Rey 7-4 on Sept. 2, Boulder City High School’s boys soccer team fell to 1-1 on the season.

(Deborah Wall) Aspen groves can be found flanking Highway 143 just east of Cedar City in Utah.
Leaf-peeping opportunities plateau in Utah
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

A chill is in the air in the Southwest’s high elevations, and fall foliage season is upon us. One of the best ways for Southern Nevadans to enjoy it this month is to head up to the Markagunt Plateau, just east of Cedar City, Utah.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In the Eagles’ 35-6 win over Valley on Friday, Aug. 27, ...
Eagles win in ‘test’ against Valley
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 2-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s football team churned out another impressive performance on Friday, Aug. 27, routing Valley 35-6 at home.