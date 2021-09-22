Girls take second in home tourney

The Boulder City High School girls volleyball team finished second overall with a 6-3 record in the eight-team pool at the Boulder City Invitational it hosted this past weekend.

(Getty Images)

The Boulder City High School girls volleyball team finished second overall with a 6-3 record in the eight-team pool at the Boulder City Invitational it hosted this past weekend.

Falling in the championship game to 2A power The Meadows 2-1, the Lady Eagles stayed competitive not only in the championship final, but throughout the entire tournament.

“I feel we did really well at the invitational,” girls head coach Chad Robinson said. “We got to work on some things and I feel like the girls are really coming along.”

Battling back and forth with the Mustangs in the championship final Saturday, Sept. 18, the Lady Eagles grabbed the win in the first set 25-22, before falling 25-22 and 15-13.

Of their three losses at the invitational, the Lady Eagles fell to The Meadows twice and to 4A Basic.

Boulder City would later avenge its loss to Basic en route to the finals with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, Sept. 18. It was their first victory against the Wolves in four tries this season.

“It’s was nice to finally beat Basic,” Robinson said. “It took us four tries but we finally got over the mental hurdle. Losses are part of the game; it helps us see where our weaknesses are and shows us what we need to correct. We know we have a lot to work and we strive every day in practice to get better.”

Overcoming a 25-15 loss in the first set, the Lady Eagles dug down deep to pull out 25-18, 15-13 victories in the sets that followed.

Junior Julianna Luebke finished with nine kills and three blocks, and sophomore Addison Doane added nine kills. Freshman Sydnee Freeman added six kills, and senior Zoey Robinson made 10 digs defensively.

Senior Alyssa Bryant and freshman Kira Delong each dished out 12 assists.

The Lady Eagles also defeated 4A Spring Valley, 3A opponents Pahrump Valley, SLAM Academy and Somerset Academy Sky Pointe and 2A program Lake Mead Academy.

Carrying their momentum into the week, the Lady Eagles defeated Eldorado 3-0 on Monday, Sept. 20, routing the Sun Devils 25-6, 25-9, 25-10.

Luebke led the way with six kills and five digs. Doane added five kills.

Serving at a very successful rate, the Lady Eagles as a team totaled 30 serving aces, led by nine from junior Karsen Jolley and seven from Delong.

Delong also dished out 20 assists, and Zoey Robinson added nine digs.

Currently sitting with a 12-9 record, the Lady Eagles head into the heart of league play with a home match against Somerset Academy Losee on Monday, Sept. 27, and an away game at rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

“Heading into 3A play, I think we can play with anyone,” Chad Robinson said. “Our losses came to talented teams who have a lot of club players. In the 3A, we don’t have a lot of opponents with club players. I think we’re going to be pretty successful this season.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.