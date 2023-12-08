Girls take second in basketball tourney

Competing in the Holiday Classic at Lake Mead Christian Academy, Boulder City High School girls basketball finished with a 2-1 record, finishing as runner-ups.

Photo Courtesy Bridget Martorano Boulder City High School girls’ basketball finished as runner-up in the Lake Mead Christian Academy Holiday Classic on Dec. 2.

Competing in the Holiday Classic at Lake Mead Christian Academy, Boulder City High School girls basketball finished with a 2-1 record, finishing as runner-ups.

Advancing to 4-1 on the season, the Eagles defeated The Meadows 46-42 on Nov. 30 and Lake Mead Christian Academy 44-38 on Dec. 1.

Their lone loss came to 4A Del Sol 63-52 on Dec. 2.

“Our game energy and focus has been tremendous early in the season,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “We have players that want to compete and are motivated to win. We are also playing with confidence and finishing games.”

Impressing their peers at the Holiday Classic, senior Julia Carmichael and junior Sophia Muelrath each made the all-tournament team for the Lady Eagles.

Defeating The Meadows, Carmichael filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Muelrath added 14 points, three assists and three blocks.

Against Lake Mead Christian Academy, Muelrath scored 10 points with five rebounds, five steals and four assists, while Carmichael added six points with four steals.

Carmichael scored 17 points with 15 rebounds against Del Sol, while Muelrath added 14 points and three steals.

Giving the Eagles a third star, senior Addison Doane added eight points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists against The Meadows, while adding 13 points and 13 rebounds against Lake Mead Christian Academy.

Doane scored 10 points with seven assists and six steals against Del Sol.

Adding depth, freshman Makenzie Martorano scored 11 points with eight rebounds and four steals against Lake Mead Christian Academy, while senior Mckenzye Trobiani added six points, seven rebounds and two steals against The Meadows.

“I can’t say enough about our depth,” Bradshaw said. “Because we can go eight to nine deep, it does allow us to play a more aggressive style.”

Looking to continue their winning ways, the Lady Eagles will host Cadence tonight, followed by a home game with Mater East on Friday.

Bowling

Boulder City High School girls bowling kept their winning streak alive on Dec. 5, defeating Coral Academy, while the boys program suffered their first defeat of the season.

Defeating Coral Academy 1,478-626, senior Emma Wood led the way with a 398 score, while junior Maeson Powers bowled a 386.

Senior Ashlyn Sharp and junior Zoey Dieter each bowled a 348.

Despite suffering a 2,214-1,700 defeat, junior Zachary Dieter bowled a 504, while junior Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 445.

Off for Christmas break, the Eagles will resume play on Jan. 3 against Valley at Sam’s Town.

Wrestling

Results from Boulder City High School wrestling’s BC Duals were not made available at this time, but head coach Jim Cox did give some insight on his young team.

“We are a young team and our boys fought hard on Saturday,” Jim Cox said. “Our weaknesses were exposed by good opponents and we are grateful for that. It also fired us up to get back to work in the room to improve our wrestling process. The team is a great group of kids that are open and willing to learn. We are very excited to see the growth and progress of these wrestlers as the year rolls on.”

Getting back on the mat this weekend, the Eagles will head to the La Costa Canyon Dual in Encinitas, California.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.