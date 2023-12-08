50°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Girls take second in basketball tourney

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 8, 2023 - 9:25 am
 
Photo Courtesy Bridget Martorano Boulder City High School girls’ basketball finished as runne ...
Photo Courtesy Bridget Martorano Boulder City High School girls’ basketball finished as runner-up in the Lake Mead Christian Academy Holiday Classic on Dec. 2.

Competing in the Holiday Classic at Lake Mead Christian Academy, Boulder City High School girls basketball finished with a 2-1 record, finishing as runner-ups.

Advancing to 4-1 on the season, the Eagles defeated The Meadows 46-42 on Nov. 30 and Lake Mead Christian Academy 44-38 on Dec. 1.

Their lone loss came to 4A Del Sol 63-52 on Dec. 2.

“Our game energy and focus has been tremendous early in the season,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “We have players that want to compete and are motivated to win. We are also playing with confidence and finishing games.”

Impressing their peers at the Holiday Classic, senior Julia Carmichael and junior Sophia Muelrath each made the all-tournament team for the Lady Eagles.

Defeating The Meadows, Carmichael filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Muelrath added 14 points, three assists and three blocks.

Against Lake Mead Christian Academy, Muelrath scored 10 points with five rebounds, five steals and four assists, while Carmichael added six points with four steals.

Carmichael scored 17 points with 15 rebounds against Del Sol, while Muelrath added 14 points and three steals.

Giving the Eagles a third star, senior Addison Doane added eight points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists against The Meadows, while adding 13 points and 13 rebounds against Lake Mead Christian Academy.

Doane scored 10 points with seven assists and six steals against Del Sol.

Adding depth, freshman Makenzie Martorano scored 11 points with eight rebounds and four steals against Lake Mead Christian Academy, while senior Mckenzye Trobiani added six points, seven rebounds and two steals against The Meadows.

“I can’t say enough about our depth,” Bradshaw said. “Because we can go eight to nine deep, it does allow us to play a more aggressive style.”

Looking to continue their winning ways, the Lady Eagles will host Cadence tonight, followed by a home game with Mater East on Friday.

Bowling

Boulder City High School girls bowling kept their winning streak alive on Dec. 5, defeating Coral Academy, while the boys program suffered their first defeat of the season.

Defeating Coral Academy 1,478-626, senior Emma Wood led the way with a 398 score, while junior Maeson Powers bowled a 386.

Senior Ashlyn Sharp and junior Zoey Dieter each bowled a 348.

Despite suffering a 2,214-1,700 defeat, junior Zachary Dieter bowled a 504, while junior Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 445.

Off for Christmas break, the Eagles will resume play on Jan. 3 against Valley at Sam’s Town.

Wrestling

Results from Boulder City High School wrestling’s BC Duals were not made available at this time, but head coach Jim Cox did give some insight on his young team.

“We are a young team and our boys fought hard on Saturday,” Jim Cox said. “Our weaknesses were exposed by good opponents and we are grateful for that. It also fired us up to get back to work in the room to improve our wrestling process. The team is a great group of kids that are open and willing to learn. We are very excited to see the growth and progress of these wrestlers as the year rolls on.”

Getting back on the mat this weekend, the Eagles will head to the La Costa Canyon Dual in Encinitas, California.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Makayla Nelson drops back to pass against Valley ...
Girls flag football crushing it
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 3-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football routed Western 39-0 on Dec. 1 and Valley 46-6 on Dec. 4.

bcr default image
Dynamic duo named Athletes of the Season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School girls tennis win their first 3A state championship in school history, while capturing an individual title of their own, senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez were named Fall Athletes of the Season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Roman Rose makes his way to the basket against SLA ...
Boys’ hoops remain perfect
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball is off to a 6-0 start this season, including a 4-0 record in the Lake Mead Invitational at Lake Mead Christian Academy over the weekend.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior linebacker Rylea St.Clair Blosfield picks up a sac ...
Defense leads way in flag football win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting off the season with a win, Boulder City High School flag football defeated 4A Clark 13-6 on Nov. 27.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Boulder City wrestler Andrew Magdaleno, left, l ...
Eagles off strong on mat
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting their season off with a pair of matches, Boulder City High School wrestling defeated both Cheyenne and Rancho on Nov. 28.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Natasha Oeland inbounds the ball against Mater Eas ...
Oeland named league MVP
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer star Natasha Oeland was named 3A Mountain League player of the year after leading the Eagles to an 11-6 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up field against ...
Flag football looks to return to glory days
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing last season with a 10-8 record, Boulder City High School flag football enters the season with optimism.

bcr default image
Girls hoops ready for new season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

New season, new players, same expectations: Playoffs.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Megan Uszynski throws down a kill against Foothill ...
BC Volleyball second in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell short of their goal of repeating as 3A state champions on Nov. 11, leaving it all out on the court in a 3-2 defeat to The Meadows.