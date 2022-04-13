Girls start break on strong note

Boulder City High School’s softball team finished strong before spring break, routing Valley on April 6 and SLAM Academy on Friday , April 8 .

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Teammates from Boulder City High School gather to welcome freshman Baylee Cook after she hit a home run in the Lady Eagles’ 12-0 rout against SLAM Academy on Friday, April 8.

“It was so important for us to win all of our games leading up to spring break,” said senior Alyssa Bryant. “Our goal is to finish first in our conference this season.”

Routing Valley 17-0 in three innings, the Lady Eagles scored 11 runs in the first inning, behind four runs batted in from Bryant (2 for 2), who hit a home run, and three RBIs from sophomore Talynn Madrid (2 for 2). Sophomore Alexis Farrar (2 for 3) and freshman Kylie Czubernat (2 for 2) each drove in a pair of runs.

Bryant picked up the victory, striking out five batters.

Routing SLAM Academy 12-0, Bryant picked up another victory, striking out six batters, while finishing 2 for 3 at the plate with a double.

Driving in three runs apiece were senior Paeton Carver (2 for 3) and freshman Baylee Cook (2 for 3). Farrar (1 for 3) and senior Jaiden Van Diest (1 for 3) each drove in a pair of runs.

The Lady Eagles have outscored their opponents 58-4 during their current four-game win streak.

Finding their groove on both sides of the ball, the Lady Eagles currently sit in first place of Desert League with a 3-0 record, rebounding from their early season struggles.

“We’re definitely starting to find our rhythm on both sides of the ball,” Bryant said. “It’s great because we have great, speedy bunters and also strong power hitters, giving us a really strong lineup. In the field, everyone’s working hard to do their part.”

Sitting with an overall record of 8-10, the Lady Eagles return to play Wednesday, April 20, on the road at Desert Pines.

