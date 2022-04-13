85°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Girls start break on strong note

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 13, 2022 - 4:02 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Teammates from Boulder City High School gather to welcome fres ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Teammates from Boulder City High School gather to welcome freshman Baylee Cook after she hit a home run in the Lady Eagles’ 12-0 rout against SLAM Academy on Friday, April 8.

Boulder City High School’s softball team finished strong before spring break, routing Valley on April 6 and SLAM Academy on Friday, April 8.

“It was so important for us to win all of our games leading up to spring break,” said senior Alyssa Bryant. “Our goal is to finish first in our conference this season.”

Routing Valley 17-0 in three innings, the Lady Eagles scored 11 runs in the first inning, behind four runs batted in from Bryant (2 for 2), who hit a home run, and three RBIs from sophomore Talynn Madrid (2 for 2). Sophomore Alexis Farrar (2 for 3) and freshman Kylie Czubernat (2 for 2) each drove in a pair of runs.

Bryant picked up the victory, striking out five batters.

Routing SLAM Academy 12-0, Bryant picked up another victory, striking out six batters, while finishing 2 for 3 at the plate with a double.

Driving in three runs apiece were senior Paeton Carver (2 for 3) and freshman Baylee Cook (2 for 3). Farrar (1 for 3) and senior Jaiden Van Diest (1 for 3) each drove in a pair of runs.

The Lady Eagles have outscored their opponents 58-4 during their current four-game win streak.

Finding their groove on both sides of the ball, the Lady Eagles currently sit in first place of Desert League with a 3-0 record, rebounding from their early season struggles.

“We’re definitely starting to find our rhythm on both sides of the ball,” Bryant said. “It’s great because we have great, speedy bunters and also strong power hitters, giving us a really strong lineup. In the field, everyone’s working hard to do their part.”

Sitting with an overall record of 8-10, the Lady Eagles return to play Wednesday, April 20, on the road at Desert Pines.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Eagles fight hard, net win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Facing its toughest 3A opponent of the season, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team was able to pull away with an impressive 3-0 victory over Clark on the road on April 7.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Caleb Brown heads for first ba ...
Roundup: Boys rout SLAM 10-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team routed SLAM Academy 10-0 on April 7, picking up a much-needed victory before spring break.

(Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Boulder City Review) Junior Kanon Welbourne threw five inni ...
Eagles score key victory over Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team picked up a key 6-4 victory over Pahrump Valley on Friday, April 1, finishing its most recent slate of games with a 2-1 record.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Travis Hess shows his stuff ...
BCHS dominates volleyball court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to win in dominant fashion, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team routed Chaparral, Pinecrest Academy Cadence and Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon during its past three-game slate.

(Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Boulder City Review) Senior Alyssa Bryant helped the Lady E ...
Roundup: Softball team edges past Pahrump
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Picking up a much-needed victory, Boulder City High School’s softball team edged past rival Pahrump Valley 7-4 on Monday, April 4.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Sophomore Derek Render slides into second base during the Eagl ...
Eagles win nail-biter against Eldorado
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s baseball team pulled off a nail-biter against Eldorado on Monday, March 28, in a 2-1 victory.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Kenny Rose, center, had 35 ass ...
Volleyball team caps week with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

With a 10-1 record, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team capped off its most recent slate of games by routing rival Moapa Valley 3-0 on Tuesday, March 29.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Jaiden Van Diest, seen in runn ...
Roundup: Softball team rebounds with 22-0 rout
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s softball team routed Canyon Springs 22-0 on Tuesday, March 29, to end a two-game losing streak.

(Deborah Wall) The Gifford homestead barn can be found along the scenic drive that starts at th ...
Orchards highlight visit to Capitol Reef
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Capitol Reef National Park in Utah boasts some of the finest rock formations and geologic wonders in the West, including the Waterpocket Fold, a wrinkle in the Earth that extends 100 miles. It is also one of the top choices for visitors to hike; its 150 miles of trails take in slot canyons, natural arches and bridges, waterfalls and petroglyphs.