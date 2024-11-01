Girls soccer wins opening round match

Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated rival Moapa Valley 4-3 in the opening round of the 3A Southern region tournament on Oct. 28.

Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated rival Moapa Valley 4-3 in the opening round of the 3A Southern region tournament on Oct. 28.

Leading the charge for the Eagles, senior Makayla Nelson scored all four goals, with a pair being assisted by junior Leo Williams.

Onward in their quest for a state championship, results from the Eagles remaining postseason matchups will appear in next week’s issue.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer finished the regular season with a 5-1 victory over Pahrump Valley on Oct. 24, punching their ticket to postseason play.

Finding the regular season with a 8-8-2 record, the Eagles put on an offensive showcase against the Trojans, led by a two-goal effort from senior Luke Wright.

Seniors Sean Pendleton and Robert Crowl also provided goals for the Eagles, along with junior Kai Larsen.

Results from the Eagles’ opening around playoff matchup will appear in next week’s issue.

Girls volleyball

Boulder City High School girls volleyball finished the regular season with a 3-1 victory over SLAM Academy on Oct. 24, punching their ticket to postseason play.

Routing the Bulls 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22, senior Sophia Kelso led the way with 17 kills and 22 digs, while senior Lily Mackey added 11 kills and eight digs.

Fueling the winning effort, junior Delaney Loeslein dished out 30 assists with five serving aces, while junior Hayden Nordstrom added 14 digs.

Results from the Eagles’ opening around playoff matchup will appear in next week’s issue.

Football

Boulder City High School football ended the season with a loss to Pahrump Valley, 55-20, on Oct. 24.

Trying to keep pace with the Trojans, senior quarterback Gage Hopkinson completed 19 of 36 passing for 238 yards, while rushing for 64 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Senior Gavin Flake caught five passes for 70 yards, while senior Justin Hobbs caught four passes for 64 yards.

Defensively, Hobbs made six tackles, while junior Caleb Porter made five tackles with a forced fumble.

Cross country

Competing in regionals at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Oct. 25, senior boys cross country star Paul Moll and senior girls star Ellie Palmer punched their tickets to the state meet as individual runners.

Moll finished 22nd out of 60 runners, while a Palmer finished 22nd out of 38 runners.

Finishing their season, freshman James Ozborn finished 36th for the boys, while senior Meleah Camphouse finished 29th for the girls.

The 3A state meet will be on Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park.