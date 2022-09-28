92°F
Sports

Girls soccer team finds strength through unity

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 28, 2022 - 4:03 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo)
Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team tied with Equipo Academy this week, while routing Mater Academy.

Defeating Mater Academy 14-0 on Friday, Sept. 23, sophomore Makayla Nelson scored seven goals on the day.

“Makayla is a player that just goes for it,” said head coach Arnold Oeland.

“She has great athleticism, good heads-up play and always puts 100 percent into the game.”

Putting on an offensive showcase against Mater Academy, junior Ella Douglas added three goals and junior Madison Hammond added two goals.

Senior Ashley Mendez and junior Izabel Rehrer each added a goal.

Using precision passing to their advantage, senior Annalie Porter dished out two assists, while the Lady Eagles collected individual assists from senior Ava Payne, junior Natasha Oeland, Mendez, Rehrer, Hammond and Nelson.

“The whole team being playmakers is a strategy,” Arnold Oeland said.

“It takes the whole team to win a game and it creates diversity in our play, which is by design. The girls really see themselves collectively as one.”

Drawing a 3-3 tie with Equipo Academy on Sept. 21, Natasha Oeland scored two goals, while Nelson scored a goal. Payne and Rehrer each dished out assists.

Currently sitting with a 6-4-2 record, the Lady Eagles will travel to Durango on Monday, Oct. 3.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

