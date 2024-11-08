56°F
Girls soccer season comes to an end

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson inbounds the ball against Pahrump Valley in a 3-1 victory on Oct. 17.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson inbounds the ball against Pahrump Valley in a 3-1 victory on Oct. 17.
Lady Eagles bow out in regional volleyball semis
Lady Eagles bow out in regional volleyball semis
Tennis teams crowned runners-up
Tennis teams crowned runners-up
Larson, Morris achieve dream on the court
Larson, Morris achieve dream on the court
bcr default image
Girls soccer wins opening round match
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 7, 2024 - 5:07 pm
 

Boulder City High School girls soccer finished their season on Oct. 30, falling to Equipo Academy 4-2.

Concluding their season with a 15-4-1 record, star senior Makayla Nelson scored a pair of goals against Equipo Academy, who eventually finished as Southern Region champions.

“I think this team played with such heart that last game and they truly laid it all out on the field,” head coach Kristen Shelton said. “We had a lot of opportunities and the game could have gone either way. Unfortunately, we didn’t come away with the win, but we had an extraordinary season.”

Getting into the action, junior Leo Williams dished out an assist, while sophomore goalkeeper Reese Pusko made 16 saves in the net.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer finished their season on Oct. 29 with a 3-1 defeat to Del Sol in the opening round of the 3A Southern region tournament.

Concluding their season with a 8-9-2 record, senior Sean Pendleton scored the Eagles’ lone goal on an assist from senior Luke Wright.

Del Sol finished as the region runner-up, clinching a state tournament berth.

Cross country

The lone participant for Boulder City High School cross country, senior Paul Moll, ran his last race for the Eagles at the 3A state meet on Nov. 2.

Capping off a solid season with the Eagles, Moll finished 58th out of 69 runners at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Lady Eagles bow out in regional volleyball semis
Lady Eagles bow out in regional volleyball semis
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finally healthy, Boulder City High School girls volleyball split a pair of playoff matches, ultimately bowing out to rival Moapa Valley in the regional semifinals on Oct. 31.

Tennis teams crowned runners-up
Tennis teams crowned runners-up
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Both Boulder City High School tennis programs finished as the 3A state runner-up, falling to Northern Nevada challengers.

Larson, Morris achieve dream on the court
Larson, Morris achieve dream on the court
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Setting lofty goals for themselves coming into the season, senior Boulder City High School girls’ tennis stars Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris finally reached the pinnacle on Oct. 26, finishing as 3A state champions in doubles competition.

bcr default image
Girls soccer wins opening round match
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated rival Moapa Valley 4-3 in the opening round of the 3A Southern region tournament on Oct. 28.

Lady Eagles capture golf title
Lady Eagles capture golf title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Climbing the mountain top, Boulder City High School girls golf won the 3A state championship at Dayton Valley Golf Course on Oct. 16.

Tennis players off to state tourney
Tennis players off to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School tennis will send nine players to the 3A Individual state tournament starting today at Tahoe Donner Tennis Center.

bcr default image
Girls soccer team looks toward postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer advances to 14-2-1 on the season, defeating Pahrump Valley and Mater East during this week’s slate.

BCHS golf crowned 3A Southern girls champions
BCHS golf crowned 3A Southern girls champions
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls golf heads into state in the driver’s seat after winning the 3A Southern Region meet on Oct. 10.

Eagles soar to regional tennis titles
Eagles soar to regional tennis titles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising into the 3A state tournament, both Boulder City High School tennis programs enter as the top seed, after winning the 3A Southern Region tournament.

Volleyball gets back into win column
Volleyball gets back into win column
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Back in the win column, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 11-15 on the season, picking up a 3-0 win over Western on Oct. 14.