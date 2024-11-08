Girls soccer season comes to an end

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson inbounds the ball against Pahrump Valley in a 3-1 victory on Oct. 17.

Boulder City High School girls soccer finished their season on Oct. 30, falling to Equipo Academy 4-2.

Concluding their season with a 15-4-1 record, star senior Makayla Nelson scored a pair of goals against Equipo Academy, who eventually finished as Southern Region champions.

“I think this team played with such heart that last game and they truly laid it all out on the field,” head coach Kristen Shelton said. “We had a lot of opportunities and the game could have gone either way. Unfortunately, we didn’t come away with the win, but we had an extraordinary season.”

Getting into the action, junior Leo Williams dished out an assist, while sophomore goalkeeper Reese Pusko made 16 saves in the net.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer finished their season on Oct. 29 with a 3-1 defeat to Del Sol in the opening round of the 3A Southern region tournament.

Concluding their season with a 8-9-2 record, senior Sean Pendleton scored the Eagles’ lone goal on an assist from senior Luke Wright.

Del Sol finished as the region runner-up, clinching a state tournament berth.

Cross country

The lone participant for Boulder City High School cross country, senior Paul Moll, ran his last race for the Eagles at the 3A state meet on Nov. 2.

Capping off a solid season with the Eagles, Moll finished 58th out of 69 runners at Veterans’ Memorial Park.