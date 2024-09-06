103°F
Girls soccer riding winning streak

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Allie Beal pushes the ball up field to senior Maka ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Allie Beal pushes the ball up field to senior Makayla Nelson for an Eagles goal against Chaparral on Aug. 26 in a 9-0 victory.
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making a play under pressure, senior receiver Justin Hob ...
Eagles lose heartbreaker to 4A foe
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey receives the ball against The Meadows ...
Tennis teams stay unbeaten on season
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Abbey Byington races past a Chaparral defender on ...
Nelson leads the way in pair of victories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Fully extending, senior Maddie Morris returns the ball ag ...
Tennis teams remain unbeaten
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 5, 2024 - 5:00 pm
 

On a four-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls soccer is continuing to put on an offensive clinic, routing Sloan Canyon and Mojave during this week’s slate.

“Overall, I think we are playing good so far this season,” head coach Kristin Shelton said. “I don’t think we’re at our best yet, but I see the progression with each game. The girls are working together a lot more and looking better collectively as a team. I’m really happy with their growth so far.”

Routing Sloan Canyon 9-0 on Aug. 28, senior Makayla Nelson scored four goals with two assists for the Eagles, while senior Abbey Byington added three goals and an assist.

Getting in on the scoring action was senior Abby Francis who added a goal and two assists, while junior Bryelle Young added a goal.

Senior Allie Beal added an assist.

Routing Mojave 11-3 on Sept. 3, Nelson and Byington added four goals apiece, giving the Eagles a dynamic scoring tandem.

“Abbey’s presence on the field can’t be denied, and her contribution is unwavering,” Shelton said. “She plays with such fierceness and gives everything she has for her team. Her addition is priceless to us.”

Also scoring goals were Francis, Young and junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh.

Moving the ball around, Beal led the way with two assists, while sophomores Malley Jobin, Hannah Stark and Shasta Willett each dished out one assist.

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will head to Sunrise Mountain on Monday, followed by a road game at Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.

