Girls soccer crushes Sloan Canyon 9-0, edged by Mojave 5-4

Boulder City High School girls soccer split a pair of games this week, defeating Sloan Canyon 9-0 on Aug. 30, followed by a 5-4 loss to Mojave on Sept. 5.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Bryelle Young (9) wrestles with her opponent for position against Mojave on Sept. 5 in a 5-4 defeat.

Boulder City High School girls soccer split a pair of games this week, defeating Sloan Canyon 9-0 on Aug. 30, followed by a 5-4 loss to Mojave on Sept. 5.

Defeating Sloan Canyon, junior Makayla Nelson scored four goals on the day with an assist, while senior Natasha Oeland dished out five assists with a goal.

Each scoring a goal against Sloan Canyon were senior Madison Hammond, junior Allie Beal and sophomores Peyton Arboreen and Sancha Jenas-Keogh.

Falling to Mojave, Nelson scored four goals, all assisted by Oeland.

Currently sitting with a 2-2 record, the Lady Eagles look to get back on track. They will host Sunrise Mountain on Monday, followed by a home game against rival Pahrump Valley.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer dropped a pair of contests this week, falling to SLAM Academy 9-1 on Aug. 31 and Foothill 8-0 on Sept. 5.

Junior Ben Porter scored the Eagles’ lone goal against SLAM.

Still searching for their first victory of the season, the Eagles (0-4-1) will travel to Doral Academy on Tuesday.

Cross country

Boulder City High School cross country competed at the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic on Sept. 2.

In the girls upperclassman race, junior Layla Lourenco finished 12th out of 46 runners, while junior Ellie Palmer finished 18th.

In the boys upperclassman race, junior Paul Moll finished 69th out of 111 runners, while junior Brandon Trupp and senior Ethan Short finished 103rd and 104th respectively.

Freshman Ezekiel Ford finished 78th out of 99 runners in the boys underclassman race.

The Eagles will next compete at the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational on Sept. 9.

Girls golf

Hosting rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 31, Boulder City High School defeated the Pirates 440-490.

In her first match of the season, freshman Emmerson Hinds led the team with a score of 74 on the par 72 course.

Freshman McKenzie Martorano shot a 101 on the day, continuing her strong start to the season.

The Eagles will next take the course at Coyote Springs for a rematch with the Pirates on Sept. 12.

Boys tennis

Boulder City High School boys tennis swept through their trio of opponents this week, defeating Silverado, Cimarron-Memorial and Coral Academy.

Defeating Silverado 13-5 on Aug 30, seniors Ike Pappas and Roman Rose finished 2-0 in doubles play, along with juniors Luke Wright and Sean Pendleton.

Sophomore Shane Barrow finished 2-1 in singles play.

Defeating Cimarron 17–1 on Aug. 31 sophomore Bennett Forney went 3-0 in singles play, while Barrow and sophomore Logan Borg finished 2-0.

In doubles, the tandems of Rose and Pappas and Wright and Pendleton each finished 3-0.

Defeating Coral Academy 12-6, the tandems of Rose and Pappas, Wright and Pendleton and juniors Chandler Shamo and Carson Alder all finished 3-0.

Looking to keep their winning streak alive, the Eagles will host Eldorado tonight, followed by a road game at Legacy on Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Boulder City High School girls tennis continued their hot start to the season, defeating Silverado on Aug. 30 and Cimarron-Memorial on Aug. 31.

Defeating Silverado 16-2, seniors Emma Woods and Aria Sheldon finished 2-0 in singles play.

Beating Cimarron 13-5, senior Chiara Steffes and junior Sydnie Freeman finished 2-0 in singles play, along with juniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris.

Woods finished 2-0 in singles play.

Looking to keep their winning streak alive, the Eagles will host Eldorado tonight, followed by a road game at Legacy on Tuesday.