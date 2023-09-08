75°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Girls soccer crushes Sloan Canyon 9-0, edged by Mojave 5-4

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 8, 2023 - 3:06 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Bryelle Young (9) wrestles with her opponent fo ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Bryelle Young (9) wrestles with her opponent for position against Mojave on Sept. 5 in a 5-4 defeat.

Boulder City High School girls soccer split a pair of games this week, defeating Sloan Canyon 9-0 on Aug. 30, followed by a 5-4 loss to Mojave on Sept. 5.

Defeating Sloan Canyon, junior Makayla Nelson scored four goals on the day with an assist, while senior Natasha Oeland dished out five assists with a goal.

Each scoring a goal against Sloan Canyon were senior Madison Hammond, junior Allie Beal and sophomores Peyton Arboreen and Sancha Jenas-Keogh.

Falling to Mojave, Nelson scored four goals, all assisted by Oeland.

Currently sitting with a 2-2 record, the Lady Eagles look to get back on track. They will host Sunrise Mountain on Monday, followed by a home game against rival Pahrump Valley.

Boys soccer

Boulder City High School boys soccer dropped a pair of contests this week, falling to SLAM Academy 9-1 on Aug. 31 and Foothill 8-0 on Sept. 5.

Junior Ben Porter scored the Eagles’ lone goal against SLAM.

Still searching for their first victory of the season, the Eagles (0-4-1) will travel to Doral Academy on Tuesday.

Cross country

Boulder City High School cross country competed at the Palo Verde Labor Day Classic on Sept. 2.

In the girls upperclassman race, junior Layla Lourenco finished 12th out of 46 runners, while junior Ellie Palmer finished 18th.

In the boys upperclassman race, junior Paul Moll finished 69th out of 111 runners, while junior Brandon Trupp and senior Ethan Short finished 103rd and 104th respectively.

Freshman Ezekiel Ford finished 78th out of 99 runners in the boys underclassman race.

The Eagles will next compete at the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational on Sept. 9.

Girls golf

Hosting rival Moapa Valley on Aug. 31, Boulder City High School defeated the Pirates 440-490.

In her first match of the season, freshman Emmerson Hinds led the team with a score of 74 on the par 72 course.

Freshman McKenzie Martorano shot a 101 on the day, continuing her strong start to the season.

The Eagles will next take the course at Coyote Springs for a rematch with the Pirates on Sept. 12.

Boys tennis

Boulder City High School boys tennis swept through their trio of opponents this week, defeating Silverado, Cimarron-Memorial and Coral Academy.

Defeating Silverado 13-5 on Aug 30, seniors Ike Pappas and Roman Rose finished 2-0 in doubles play, along with juniors Luke Wright and Sean Pendleton.

Sophomore Shane Barrow finished 2-1 in singles play.

Defeating Cimarron 17–1 on Aug. 31 sophomore Bennett Forney went 3-0 in singles play, while Barrow and sophomore Logan Borg finished 2-0.

In doubles, the tandems of Rose and Pappas and Wright and Pendleton each finished 3-0.

Defeating Coral Academy 12-6, the tandems of Rose and Pappas, Wright and Pendleton and juniors Chandler Shamo and Carson Alder all finished 3-0.

Looking to keep their winning streak alive, the Eagles will host Eldorado tonight, followed by a road game at Legacy on Tuesday.

Girls tennis

Boulder City High School girls tennis continued their hot start to the season, defeating Silverado on Aug. 30 and Cimarron-Memorial on Aug. 31.

Defeating Silverado 16-2, seniors Emma Woods and Aria Sheldon finished 2-0 in singles play.

Beating Cimarron 13-5, senior Chiara Steffes and junior Sydnie Freeman finished 2-0 in singles play, along with juniors Chayce Larson and Madeline Morris.

Woods finished 2-0 in singles play.

Looking to keep their winning streak alive, the Eagles will host Eldorado tonight, followed by a road game at Legacy on Tuesday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Coaches name August athletes of the month
Coaches name August athletes of the month
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Editor’s Note: Boulder City Review highlights an athlete of the month for each participating Boulder City High School varsity sport.

Senior Haley May throws down a kill against Foothill on Aug. 24. An offensive threat, May has g ...
Volleyball squad splits 2 matches
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls’ volleyball split their pair of matchups this week, defeating 3A Sloan Canyon on Aug. 30, while falling to 5A Palo Verde on Sept. 5.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne runs upfield against Valley in a ...
Eagles route Vikings for win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening the season on a high note, Boulder City High School football defeated the Valley High Vikings 45-8 on Aug. 31 at home.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Jordyn Woodard goes up for a spike against Foothil ...
Lady Eagles split pair of matches
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of matches this past week, Boulder City High School defeated 3A The Meadows, while falling to 5A Foothill in volleyball action.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Bennet Forney advances the ball back against Li ...
Tennis teams remain undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis picked up victories over 5A Liberty and 3A Pinecrest Sloan Canyon respectively.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Chayce Larson returns the ball during her doubles ...
Tennis teams off to hot start
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys tennis started the season off with a 2-0 record, defeating Basic on Aug. 18 and Adelson on Aug 21.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane throws down a thunderous kill agains ...
Volleyball evens record with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School volleyball is off to a 4-4 start to their season, finishing 3-4 in the highly competitive Las Vegas Invitational over the weekend, followed by a victory over rival Virgin Valley on Aug. 21.

Teams look to return to postseason play
Teams look to return to postseason play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Two years removed from the state tournament, Boulder City High School girls soccer is optimistic about returning this season.

Coaches likes chances to defend 3A state championship
Coaches likes chances to defend 3A state championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball will be looking to defend their 3A state championship this season and bring home their fifth title in six seasons.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Roman Rose, a senior on this year's boys tennis team, is ...
Returning, new players to lead Eagles tennis
By Robert Vendetolli Boulder City Review

Behind a handful of newcomers, Boulder City High School boys tennis will look to retool this season and make a push at a long postseason run.