Girls rout Basic 48-19

Looking to continue its reign as one of the top Southern Nevada teams in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball program routed 4A Basic 48-19 on Monday , Nov. 29 .

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Ella McKenzie, a senior at Boulder City High School, goes up for a shot against Basic on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in the Lady Eagles’ 49-19 victory.

Looking to continue its reign as one of the top Southern Nevada teams in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball program routed 4A Basic 48-19 on Monday, Nov. 29.

Off for 22 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Lady Eagles roster is drastically different from its 2019 squad that made a 3A state tournament appearance. Regardless, the winning outcome remained the same.

“With this team we don’t have a lot of experience, so it really comes down to working together,” said head coach Brian Bradshaw. “There’s not one superstar on this team. We need to share the ball and work together to create opportunities. We like our team and think we have a chance to compete in the 3A.”

Giving the Wolves fits on both sides of the court, the Lady Eagles pressed routinely on defense, while making the extra pass on offense to find the open man.

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles offensively was junior Bree Leavitt, who scored 11 points. Senior Ella McKenzie added 9 points and seven rebounds. Senior Samantha Bahde added a game-high 11 rebounds with 6 points, while junior Acacia Williams added 7 points and three assists.

Defensively, Williams had a game-high six steals and junior Callie Torgesen added five steals. Bahde made four steals.

“One of our goals was to compete at a high level on the defensive end and we did that,” Bradshaw said. “We had good transition defense, we continued to press and we created turnovers.”

The Lady Eagles showed intensity throughout the game, outscoring Basic 31-4 in the second and third quarters, after taking a 7-5 lead in the opening quarter.

“The girls did a great job working hard on both ends of the court,” Bradshaw said. “They played with a lot intensity and we’ve talked about playing hard ‘til the final whistle. We’re a small team so we need to play fast and aggressive. We’re going to need to do that all season if we want to be successful.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.