Girls rout Basic 48-19

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 1, 2021 - 4:29 pm
 
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Ella McKenzie, a senior at Boulder City High School, goes up for a shot against Basic on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in the Lady Eagles’ 49-19 victory.

Looking to continue its reign as one of the top Southern Nevada teams in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball program routed 4A Basic 48-19 on Monday, Nov. 29.

Off for 22 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Lady Eagles roster is drastically different from its 2019 squad that made a 3A state tournament appearance. Regardless, the winning outcome remained the same.

“With this team we don’t have a lot of experience, so it really comes down to working together,” said head coach Brian Bradshaw. “There’s not one superstar on this team. We need to share the ball and work together to create opportunities. We like our team and think we have a chance to compete in the 3A.”

Giving the Wolves fits on both sides of the court, the Lady Eagles pressed routinely on defense, while making the extra pass on offense to find the open man.

Leading the way for the Lady Eagles offensively was junior Bree Leavitt, who scored 11 points. Senior Ella McKenzie added 9 points and seven rebounds. Senior Samantha Bahde added a game-high 11 rebounds with 6 points, while junior Acacia Williams added 7 points and three assists.

Defensively, Williams had a game-high six steals and junior Callie Torgesen added five steals. Bahde made four steals.

“One of our goals was to compete at a high level on the defensive end and we did that,” Bradshaw said. “We had good transition defense, we continued to press and we created turnovers.”

The Lady Eagles showed intensity throughout the game, outscoring Basic 31-4 in the second and third quarters, after taking a 7-5 lead in the opening quarter.

“The girls did a great job working hard on both ends of the court,” Bradshaw said. “They played with a lot intensity and we’ve talked about playing hard ‘til the final whistle. We’re a small team so we need to play fast and aggressive. We’re going to need to do that all season if we want to be successful.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ben Schafler finished 3-2 in t ...
Wrestlers tie for first at meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off with its annual BC Duals, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team finished in a three-way tie for first place Saturday, Nov. 27.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Driving to the basket, Boulder City High School senior ...
Roundup: Boys basketball team has rough start to season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

It wasn’t the start to the season it wanted, but Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team certainly got what it asked for against 4A Green Valley in a tough 57-46 matchup Monday, Nov. 29.

(Deborah Wall) This petroglyph panel in Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Grapevine C ...
Canyon home to many petroglyphs
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Grapevine Canyon is one of the finest petroglyph sites in Southern Nevada. It is also one of the easiest to visit on a day trip, located in the southern part of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Laughlin, and approachable by roads fit for passenger cars. The short hike to the rock art itself is easy.

Mary Henderson, seen competing Sept. 11 in the Larry Burgess Invitational, was named to the All ...
Roundup: Henderson named to All-Southern team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School senior girls cross-country star Mary Henderson was named to the All Southern Nevada first team for her efforts this season.

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Spragno Appraisals, from left, Brooke Levengood, Hunter Spragno, Aubri ...
City Recreation, Nov. 25
By Boulder City Review

Spragno volleyball team nets title

(Mark Misuraca) Mary Henderson, a senior at Boulder City High School, seen at the 3A regional c ...
Henderson ends time at BCHS with third-place state win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls cross-country star Mary Henderson finished third at the 3A state championship meet Nov. 6 at Shadow Mountain Park in Reno, Nevada.

Boulder City High School junior Bree Leavitt, seen scoring a goal in the first round of the 3A ...
State match primes girls for next season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team fell in the state semifinals to South Tahoe on Friday, Nov. 12, at Pahrump Valley High School.

Boulder City High School junior Julianna Luebke, seen in action against Basic on Sept. 9, was t ...
BCHS falls to champion in state meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making its fifth consecutive 3A state tournament appearance, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team fell to eventual state champion Truckee 3-1 on Friday, Nov. 12, at Hug High School.

(Deborah Wall) Intaglios were made by engraving, tamping and scraping away the natural desert p ...
Landscape marked by giant designs
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

You might have seen aerial photos of geoglyphs in Peru and Chili or even those located in Great Britain and Australia, but here in the United States we also have equivalent cultural treasures.

Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) The Lady Eagles volleyball team, seen in action Oct. 26, agains ...
Coach optimistic about chances to win state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to keep its dynasty alive, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team clinched a spot in the 3A state tournament for the fifth consecutive season.