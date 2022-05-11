Girls ride win streak heading into regionals

Controlling their own destiny this postseason, Boulder City High School’s softball team has entered the winners bracket after defeating Desert Pines on Monday , May 9, and rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday , May 10, in the opening rounds of the postseason.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Alyssa Bryant, seen at bat on May 4, in the Lady Eagles’ two wins in the first two games of the Southern Region championship.

Battling with the Pirates, the Lady Eagles took an early 2-0 lead, before holding on late.

“Today’s (game) against Moapa was exciting from start to finish,” said head coach Angelica Moorhead. “They all played phenomenal. It was a total team effort.”

Battling through a high-intensity matchup, senior Paeton Carver finished 2 for 3 at the plate, and freshman Baylee Cook batted 1 for 3 with a run batted in. Senior Lily Hoor and sophomore Taylnn Madrid each batted 1 for 2, while senior Alyssa Bryant batted 1 for 3.

On the mound, Bryant struck out eight batters over seven innings.

“Alyssa was great on the mound,” Moorhead said. “She was very in control and commanding.”

Against Desert Pines in a 16-0 rout, Cook batted 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Madrid batted 1 for 1 with a pair of RBIs.

Bryant picked up the victory, striking out six batters.

In their final game of the regular season on May 4, the girls defeated Desert Pines 15-0.

Currently on an 11-game winning streak, the Lady Eagles are peaking at the right time.

They faced Virgin Valley on Wednesday, May 11, after deadline. Continued results from their postseason run will appear in next week’s issue.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.