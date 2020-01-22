60°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Girls rely on strong offense

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 22, 2020 - 3:28 pm
 

Boulder City High School’s flag football team remains one of the top programs in the 3A classification, even after splitting a pair of games recently.

Falling to rival Virgin Valley 7-6 on Jan. 15, the Lady Eagles rebounded with a win against previously unbeaten Chaparral 26-14 on Friday, Jan. 17.

“The Chaparral game was a big win for us,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “We beat the only undefeated team in our league. We just need to play hard like that the rest of the year.”

Making their case for the best program in the 3A, the Lady Eagles’ pair of losses have each been by a single point to the Bulldogs and Moapa Valley on Jan. 7. They enter the week with a 8-2 record.

“We’ve lost two games by a total of two points and the girls are frustrated in a good way,” Ruth said. “They know that both those losses could have gone either way. Our offense did a great job against Chaparral and they were a real physical team.”

Moving the ball consistently against the Cowboys, senior quarterback Makaela Perkins finished 14 of 21 for 132 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with seniors Makena Arboreen (eight catches for 51 yards) and Erin Taggard (six catches for 66) on scoring strikes.

Running the ball with authority, senior Emily Rinella rushed for 87 yards and a score on 15 carries. Arboreen added 29 rush yards on eight carries.

Battling down to the wire with the Bulldogs, the Lady Eagles took the scoreless game into overtime with a chance to win, before falling in defeat.

“We had the ball in the red zone and couldn’t put it in,” Ruth said. “It was a big learning experience. We played good defense. We just couldn’t finish drives.”

Perkins completed 18 of 33 passes against the Bulldogs for 145 yards, linking up with Arboreen (seven catches 66 yards) for a score.

On the ground, Rinella rushed for 49 yards on 13 carries.

Heading into their second season meeting with league opponents, the Lady Eagles will host Mojave on Friday, Jan. 24, followed by Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The Lady Eagles beat both opponents in their first encounter.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Jacob Sanford, ...
Eagles back atop league
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing one of their most complete games of the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball team defeated rival Virgin Valley 61-48 on Jan. 16.

(Bryan Moore) Curtis Brown, a senior at Boulder City High School, went 5-0 in the 138-pound div ...
Roundup: Wrestlers undefeated at Desert Oasis Duals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting their skills to the test against top competition, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team went unbeaten at the 4A laden Desert Oasis Duals on Jan. 18.

Zane Grothe, a 2010 graduate of Boulder City High School, seen in June 2019, won a pair of race ...
Grothe wins two races at pro series event
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, won a pair of races at the 2020 Tyr Pro Swim Series held Jan. 16-19 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Rising up for a 3-point attempt, Boulder City High Scho ...
Eagles get much-needed win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Needing a victory desperately, Boulder City High School boys basketball team ended a three-game skid with a 57-49 win over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Guard Keely Alexander, a senior at Boulder City High Sc ...
Alexander helps seal girls’ victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Senior girls basketball star Keely Alexander sealed a crucial 44-40 league victory for Boulder City High School over rival Moapa Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Makaela Perkins, seen t ...
Roundup: BCHS sees success on gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up a pair of victories this week, defeating SLAM Academy on Jan. 9 and Del Sol on Monday, Jan. 13.

(Deborah Wall) Although named Bryce Canyon, the national park in southwestern Utah is composed ...
Winter casts extraordinary coat on Bryce’s hoodoos
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Bryce Canyon National Park is an extraordinary place any time of year, but in winter it’s even more magnificent, yet more affordable.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Kamry Bailey, seen thro ...
Seven earn all-Southern Nevada honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Seven Boulder City High School athletes made the All-Southern Nevada, representing the top athletes regardless of classification and showcasing their excellence in their respective sports.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Junior Ethan Speaker slams home a thunderous dunk again ...
Eagles get statement win against Foothill
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team routed 4A Foothill 69-53 on Monday, Jan. 6, making a statement to the rest of the 3A classification.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Emily Rinella, a senior at Boulder City High School, ru ...
Moapa upends Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team dropped its first contest of the season to rival Moapa Valley 20-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 7.