Sports

Girls poised to take state title

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 9, 2019 - 3:44 pm
 

Boulder City High School girls golf team ended its season in the 3A Sunrise League undefeated after a victory on its home course Oct. 2.

Cruising through league play with ease, the two-time defending 3A state champion head into postseason play with plenty of momentum on its side.

“I’m very proud of the girls for how they’ve handled this regular season,” head coach Andy Schaper said. “At the beginning of each season, I try to get the message across that we’re the gold standard in the 3A classification. We’re the program the other teams are looking to beat and that we have always have to play at our best. The girls handle that pressure very well and carry themselves with a professional manner.”

In their last match, the Lady Eagles shot a team score of 374, just 86 strokes over the course par. Rival Virgin Valley finished second with a score of 458.

“This was a really good day for the girls,” Schaper said. “They’ve been working hard all season and this is the team score that we need at state if we want to compete. We’re going to continue to work on course management to help us eliminate big numbers.”

Boulder City will host the 3A state tournament this year, with day one at Boulder Creek Golf Club and day two at Boulder City Golf Course.

Continuing to dominant her opponents, senior Sydney Krumm finished first on the day with a score of 81, nine over the par-72 course. It was her best league score posted this season.

Continuing to give Boulder City a dominant individual golfer, Krumm is the latest star the program has developed in consecutive years, following Ryann Reese (class of 2019) and Lani Potter (class of 2018).

Like Potter, who won the individual state title in 2016 and 2017, Krumm figures to be in the mix this postseason for the honor.

Unfazed by the pressure, Krumm insists she’s focused more on team goals than individual success.

“I definitely want to place at state, but when I play I focus on the game itself and not what place I’m at,” she said. “It’s one of my goals to place like last year, where I finished sixth. I believe I can do better because I’ve worked hard during the off season. I want to finish strong and do my part to help the team win our third state championship in a row.”

Featuring one of the state’s most complete group of golfers, freshman Camryn Schaper finished second with a score of 93 and junior Paige Rudd finished third with a score of 99.

Senior Makaela Perkins finished fifth with a score of 101, rounding out the Lady Eagles’ core and top five.

The Lady Eagles are off this week and will resume play Wednesday, Oct. 16, at regionals.

Coming into the postseason, positioned to make another run at the state title, the team knows how important it is to remain focused.

“It’s super important that we stay focused in these last two weeks of our season,” Perkins said. “If we stay focused, we have a pretty good chance of taking first at regionals and state again. I hope we can all come together and get the job done.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

