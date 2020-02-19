Girls’ offense shines

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Makeala Perkins, seen on the field Feb. 7, threw 15 passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns in Boulder City High School’s 33-14 victory over Sunrise Mountain on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Boulder City High School’s flag football team put on an offensive clinic Tuesday, Feb. 18, routing Sunrise Mountain 33-14.

Doing everything right against the Miners, the Lady Eagles led 33-0 at one point, before allowing a pair of touchdowns after making multiple defensive substitutions.

“We played great tonight,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “Sunrise Mountain is a real physical team and we answered the challenge.”

Playing one of their most complete games of the season, senior quarterback Makaela Perkins led the charge with 15 completed passes out of 19 attempts for 207 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Nearly pitching a shutout on the day, senior Clarissa Sitka led the way with eight tackles, senior Emily Rinella added seven tackles and Arboreen made five tackles.

Traveling on the road to Del Sol High School, the Lady Eagles will take on rival Virgin Valley today, Feb. 20, hoping to continue their playoff success.

