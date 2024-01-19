Girls look to get back to winning ways on hardcourt

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sophia Muelrath drives past a SLAM Academy defender in a hard-fought 50-47 loss on Jan. 16.

Despite suffering a pair of losses, Boulder City High School girls basketball put forth a valiant effort.

Losing first to Pahrump Valley 52-18 on Jan. 11, the Eagles followed that up with a near win against SLAM Academy in a 50-47 defeat on Jan. 16.

Down by as many as 16 points in the third quarter to SLAM, the Eagles made it interesting in the closing minutes, pulling within one point, courtesy of late three-pointers from senior Addison Doane and junior Sophia Muelrath.

“I’m proud of the kids for fighting back,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “We hit some big threes and dominated the boards in the second half to get us back in the game. Defensively, we had to go to a 3-2 to slow them down and stop dribble penetration. I felt the kids did a great job making the adjustment coming out of the half.”

Doing her best to stop a four-game slide, Doane scored 13 points, while senior Julia Carmichael led the way with 13 points and 17 rebounds and three assists.

Senior Kylie Flowers added eight points with three assists, while Muelrath added seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Against Pahrump Valley, Muelrath scored six points.

Looking to get back in the win column, the Eagles will travel to Sloan Canyon on Friday, followed by a home game against Coral Academy on Monday.

Bowling

Dominating Eldorado on Jan. 11, both the boys and girls Boulder City High School bowling programs cruised to easy victories.

Leading the boys in a 2,048-1,324 victory, junior Zach Dieter bowled a 578, while junior Jacob Grace-Madrigal bowled a 378 in two matches played.

Leading the girls in a 1,579-1,118 victory, junior Maeson Powers put up a 445, while senior Emma Wood bowled a 394.

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will host Valley on Monday and Canyon Springs on Tuesday.

Wrestling

Boulder City High School wrestling appears to be in midseason form, dominating both Valley and The Meadows on Jan. 10.

Against The Meadows, the Eagles youth movement was on full display with sophomores Eric Garza (120-pounds), Zach Hesterman (126), Issac Probert (138), Ryan Francis (157), Seth Kirby (165) and Caleb Porter (175) all earning victories, along with freshman Paisley Clemons (106).

A perfect 78-0 against The Meadows, senior Will Bradshaw (144 pounds), Riley Bothwell (150), Anthony Chavez (215) and John Dickerman (285) all picked up victories as well, along with juniors Logan Goode (132) and Sam Bonar (190).

Defeating Valley 57-24, Bradshaw, Chavez, Dickerman, Bonar, Garza, Hesterman, Probert, Francis and Porter all got pin falls.

Coming to a decision, Goode won a 6-5 match against Valley’s Jalen McGruder.

Back on the mat tonight, the Eagles will travel to rival Virgin Valley, followed by an away contest at Chaparral on Friday and Mater East on Wednesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.