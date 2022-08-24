91°F
Sports

Girls launch season with win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 24, 2022 - 3:59 pm
 
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Jordyn Woodard prepares to ...
(Pernell Bryant/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Jordyn Woodard prepares to serve the ball during the Lady Eagles' 3-1 season-opening victory over Foothill High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Starting the year off on a high note, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team routed 5A Foothill High School 3-1 in its season opener Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Defeating the Falcons 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, the Lady Eagles made an early statement that they should once again be atop the 3A classification.

“Our offense did very well tonight,” said head coach Chad Robinson. “Our serving is what kept us afloat throughout the night; we did a very good job there and also on defense.”

Spreading the ball around evenly, sophomore setter Kira DeLong dished out 45 assists against the Falcons, fueling the winning effort.

“Kira’s been playing for me for a very long time and the thing about her is she’s very smart about the game,” Robinson said. “She tends to put the set in the right places to the right players very often.”

Balanced on offense, senior Julianna Luebke led the way with 16 kills and eight serving aces, while junior Addison Doane added 15 kills and junior Megan Uszynski added 14 kills.

“Our hitters did a very good job of putting away balls,” Robinson said. “They played smart as a whole.

“It was definitely a fun match. The kids were pumped up for this victory.”

Defensively, junior Jordyn Woodard had 21 digs and four aces, and Doane made 14 digs.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Lady Eagles will travel to 4A Basic on Thursday, Aug. 25, followed by a home game with rival Sunrise Mountain on Monday, Aug. 29. They travel to Eldorado on Wednesday, Aug. 31, to close out the month.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

