Sports

Girls keep eye on state title

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 13, 2019 - 3:42 pm
 

Continuing to run the table, Boulder City High School girls volleyball team is making another run at the 3A state tournament title after defeating Moapa Valley 3-0 in the regional championship Saturday, Nov. 9.

Defeating the Pirates 25-17, 25-13, 25-23 in an emotional rivalry matchup, the Lady Eagles are now in the driver’s seat to capture their third consecutive 3A state championship.

“Winning the regional championship again was so fun, especially because it was against Moapa,” junior Ava Wright said. “The energy from the crowd was awesome and made the win that much better.”

Setting the tone early, junior Kamry Bailey led the way with 18 kills on offense, while making 12 digs defensively with three blocks.

Senior Raegan Herr generated 12 kills with seven digs and sophomore Kate Prior added six kills with five blocks.

Winning 22 consecutive matches, the pressure on the Lady Eagles to capture their third consecutive state title is at an all-time high, but the group has been able to battle past those lofty expectations in the past.

“We feel a lot of pressure as the favorites to repeat for the title, but we are confident in the abilities of our team and know what we have to do,” Herr said. “We experienced a lot of these same expectations last year so I think we are equipped mentally to be able to handle the pressure. We know we have to stay focused in the moment and not look too far down the road.”

Wright made sure to get everyone involved offensively, setting up six players for kills en route to a 38 assists effort.

Serving the ball well as a team, Wright added three serving aces and sophomore Zoey Robinson led the way with four.

Defeating SLAM Academy 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 on Nov. 7 to get to the regional championship game, Bailey generated 16 kills and 11 digs, while Herr added 13 kills and eight digs.

Prior added seven kills and four blocks and junior Kelsi Robinson added three blocks. Wright again dished out 38 assists for the Lady Eagles.

Focused on setting a new record with what could be a total of 41 wins, the Lady Eagles are locked in on capturing another state title.

Facing South Tahoe in the opening round Friday night at Faith Lutheran, the pressure will be on, but the Lady Eagles are well-prepared.

“We feel really prepared and excited to compete in state this year,” Bailey said. “It’s always pressure to have a target on your back, but we have thrived in pressure situations before. The win record motivates us, but our main goal this whole year has been to win the state title. We hope to be able to pull it out like we know we can.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Boulder City High School The Boulder City High School girls soccer team gets ready to play in t ...
Soccer team advances
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Making its first state tournament appearance since 2011, Boulder City High School girls soccer team is ready to come away with a state title.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Parker Reynolds scrambl ...
Roundup: Eagles bounced from state tourney by Cheyenne
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s football team lost 18-7 to Cheyenne on Friday, Nov. 8, falling short of advancing to the next round in the 3A classification state playoffs.

(Kelly Lehr) Spragno Appraisal, from left, Lauren Poscius, Amy Wyatt, Aubri Spragno, Katlyn Flo ...
City Recreation, Nov. 14
By Boulder City Review

Final games of women’s volleyball league set

(Rachelle Huxford) Boulder City High School seniors Boen Huxford, left, and Preston Jorgensen a ...
Boys extend legacy for third year
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Capturing a well-deserved third consecutive 3A state championship, Boulder City High School boys tennis team continued its dynasty Friday, Nov. 1, at Darling Tennis Center in Las Vegas.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior running back Devon Walk ...
Eagles prove wins no fluke
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football team proved the regular season was no fluke, defeating visiting Del Sol 21-16 in the opening round 3A Southern League playoffs on Friday, Nov. 1.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Ethan Porter, cente ...
Roundup: Girls use home advantage to score at regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Taking advantage of running on their home course, Boulder City High School girls cross-country team placed second at the 3A southern region championship held Saturday, Nov. 2.

(Deborah Wall) Landscape Arch, one of the highlights of Arches National Park in Utah, has a spa ...
Utah park famed for its arches
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Arches National Park in Utah boasts the world’s largest concentration of natural stone arches, more than 2,000 in fact, so it’s no wonder people often spend days traveling to see the place. Fortunately for us, we live fairly near the park, about 480 miles from Boulder City.

Boulder City High School The Boulder City High School football team celebrates its 21-7 win aga ...
Eagles advance to regional football tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School football team clinched a playoff berth by defeating Sunrise Mountain 21-7 at the Oct. 24 home game.

Rachelle Huxford Members of the Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis teams celebrate ...
Tennis teams going to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the 3A Southern Region individual tournament at Darling Tennis Center last week, nine players from the boys and girls Boulder City High School tennis program punched their tickets for state berths.