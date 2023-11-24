50°F
Girls hoops ready for new season

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 23, 2023 - 11:23 pm
 

New season, new players, same expectations: Playoffs.

That’s the goal for this year’s Boulder City High School girls basketball team as head coach Brian Bradshaw enters the year.

“This is going to be a team that I have higher expectations for because of our athleticism and ability to shoot the basketball,” Bradshaw said. “We hope to be more competitive with some of the best teams in the south and winning a game or two in the playoff is a realistic goal for us. I think we are going to surprise some teams this year.”

Coming off a 12-15 record last season with a postseason appearance, the Eagles will need to replace their top two scorers, Bree Leavitt (11.9) and Kennedy Barrow (9.1).

Senior Julia Michael, who was third on the team last season in scoring with an average of 6.9 a game, will look to pick up the slack, along with junior Sophia Muelrath, who averaged 4.5 points last season.

“Both Julia and Sophia are going to have a huge impact on this team,” Bradshaw said. “The work Sophia has put in during the off-season, there is no reason she shouldn’t be one of the leaders on this team in scoring this year. Sophia is a versatile player that can play any position on a given night and is a pure shooter.”

Extending high praise for Carmichael, Bradshaw expects his senior leader to provide more than just a scoring boost.

“My expectation for Julia this year is to lead us in rebounds and be a scorer in transition,” he said. “She is also a hard-nosed defensive player and will be asked to guard some of the best players in our division. Julia understands what needs to be done to help this team win games.”

Building around his two key returners, seniors Eliana Danko, Addison Doane, Kylie Flowers, and McKenzye Trobiani will be asked to play key roles.

Flowers and Trobiani return from last season’s team, while Danko and Doane are new additions.

“Kylie will be our point guard and she has natural ability handling the basketball,” Bradshaw said. “One of our strengths this year will be spreading the floor and Kylie is great in the open court. McKenzye is another senior that has put a lot of time in the off-season and has really improved on shooting the three.

“Eliana returns after taking a year off from basketball and gives us a true post player that we have not had in the past. Addison hasn’t played since she was in eighth grade, but she brings size and a lot of athleticism to the basketball court. Addison will bring an aggressive style of play and will be a big part of our transition game and help us be a stronger defensive team.”

Excited about size this season, senior Mikayla Martorano who stands 5-9 returns, while freshman Mackenzie Martorano, at 5-10, comes into the program.

“In regard to this team, I’m most excited to have a post presence this year,” Bradshaw said. “We are not only athletic but we have size and more depth. The Martorano sisters give us additional options in the post and will be a big part of this team.“

Looking to start this season off strong, the Eagles will travel to Doral Academy on Monday, followed by a road game at Southeast Career Technical Academy on Tuesday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

