Girls hoops hope to rebound after tough season

After failing to make the playoffs last year, Boulder City High School girls basketball will look to get back on track this season.

“My expectations for this year’s team is to return to the playoffs and compete for a division championship,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “We are coming off our best offseason since I have been coaching in Boulder and although we are going to be very inexperienced at the varsity level, our kids are committed to basketball.”

Returning to lead the Eagles back to prominence will be the duo of senior Sophia Muelrath and sophomore center Makenzie Martorano, who should give the team a formidable one-two punch.

A three-year starter, Muelrath averaged 10 points a game last year with five rebounds, three assists and three steals, giving the Eagles an all-around leader.

“Sophia is returning as one of the best players in the South and by far is one of the most talented players I have coached,” Bradshaw said. “Teams will definitely have Sophia on their radar and we will have to find ways to get her open in our offense. She is a true shooting guard and will also be asked to run point against teams that pressure the ball.”

Looking to give the Eagles dominant presence down low, Martorano returns after averaging five points and eight rebounds as a freshman, with nearly a steal and block a game as well.

“Expectations are huge for Makenzie this year,” Bradshaw said. “She received all-league honors as a freshman last year and is returning as one of the top rebounders in 3A.

Makenzie has a great shot for a post player and is expected to be one of our leading scorers on the team. However, her biggest contribution will be on defense. She will captain our match-up zone and has already set a personal goal to be our top rebounder.”

Looking to build around their two cornerstones, junior Rihanna Maza is a player to keep an eye on according to Bradshaw, along with juniors Amaya Findlay, Kendall Shamo and Mariah Torgesen.

“Stepping up this year as a shooter is junior Rihanna Maza,” Bradshaw. “Rihanna has worked very hard on her shots during the offseason and will be an outside threat from the three-point line.”

Sophomore Amaya Soares is another name to look out for this season.

Looking to start the season off strong, the Eagles will travel to rival Moapa Valley on Monday, followed by a home game against Mater East on Tuesday.