Girls hoops, boys bowling win academic state titles

Photo courtesy Brian Bradshaw The BCHS girls varsity basketball team captured the Academic State Championship with an accumulative GPA of 3.82. The boys bowling team also were state champs with a 3.54 GPA.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 27, 2025 - 5:03 pm
 

Excelling both in the field of play and in the classroom, Boulder City High School girls basketball and boys bowling were named 3A Academic state champions.

“As a principal, I am thrilled to announce that our girls basketball team and our boys bowling team have been honored as Academic state champions,” Principal Amy Wagner said. “This remarkable achievement highlights their unwavering dedication to academic excellence while excelling in their respective sports. Balancing rigorous studies with academic commitments is no small feat, and the student-athletes have demonstrated exceptional time management, resilience and commitment. Their success is a testament to the supportive environment, fostered by our coaches, teachers and families.”

Finishing with a 20-7 record on the court, girls basketball accumulated a 3.82 GPA in the classroom, ousting both Northern challenger Truckee and The Meadows who both scored a 3.79 GPA.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that our team won the award and with such a high overall GPA,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “It’s very deserving for this group as I have been impressed all season with their character, leadership and work ethic on and off the floor. Being a well-rounded student-athlete is quite special and I love that our players are motivated to do their best in the classroom.”

On the boys side, bowling finished with a 3.54 GPA, after a season where they finished as 3A state champion runner-up on the lanes.

Coral Academy (3.48) and Sunrise Mountain (3.36) finished second and third respectively.

“Boulder City has a proud tradition of being a top academic school as well as a competitive athletic school,” head coach Garth Schulz said. “This team is another example of that tradition. It makes my job easy when we have student-athletes like this year’s teams.”

Well-rounded altogether as a school, flag football finished second with a 3.65 GPA, while girls bowling (3.63 GPA) and cheer (3.37 GPA) each finished third in their respective sports.

“We have great student-athletes within our school,” athletic director Alex Moore said. “We can’t be more proud of the accomplishments of all our teams for what they did in the classroom while competing within their sports.”

