Girls hoops bounce back after tough start

Currently on a four-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball has advanced to 4-2 on the season.

“We have definitely improved since our first two games of the season,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “We are still struggling on offense at times handling pressure but overall I have been pleased with not only how we are growing as players but understanding what it takes to win a game. Having four wins at this point of the season with such a young group is quite special.”

Adding to their winning streak, the Eagles defeated The Meadows on Dec. 12 and Green Valley Christian on Dec. 13.

Defeating the Mustangs 45-40, Sophia Muelrath led the way 19 points and nine rebounds, while Mackenzie Martorano added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Kyra Stevens added 10 points with eight rebounds.

“Winning at Meadows and getting that first league win against the team that knocked us out of the playoffs last year is a huge confidence builder for us,” Bradshaw said. “We now know we can compete at a higher level and challenge the top teams on our schedule.

“In all of these close wins, we have had some adversity late in the game and we still found a way to win. Our kids want to win and this is what I’m really loving about this group.”

Against the Guardians in a 46-38 victory, Martorano led the way 19 points and 16 rebounds, while Muelrath put in 10 points and nine rebounds.

Christine Mojado added six points and four rebounds.

Collectively against Green Valley Christian, the Eagles generated 15 steals, highlighted by five from Martorano and three from Amaya Soares.

“I have been very happy with our defense, especially with our focus on rebounding and ability to now extend into a full court game,” Bradshaw said. “We have caused more turnovers during our winning streak and we’re out-rebounding every team. We are also wearing teams down and I contribute a lot of this to our deep bench and keeping players fresh. Our kids work hard on defense.”

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will host the Lady Eagle Holiday Invite this weekend with games scheduled against Moapa Valley and Lincoln County on Friday and Green Valley and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Saturday.