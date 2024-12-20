49°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Girls hoops bounce back after tough start

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 19, 2024 - 7:40 pm
 

Currently on a four-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball has advanced to 4-2 on the season.

“We have definitely improved since our first two games of the season,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “We are still struggling on offense at times handling pressure but overall I have been pleased with not only how we are growing as players but understanding what it takes to win a game. Having four wins at this point of the season with such a young group is quite special.”

Adding to their winning streak, the Eagles defeated The Meadows on Dec. 12 and Green Valley Christian on Dec. 13.

Defeating the Mustangs 45-40, Sophia Muelrath led the way 19 points and nine rebounds, while Mackenzie Martorano added 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Kyra Stevens added 10 points with eight rebounds.

“Winning at Meadows and getting that first league win against the team that knocked us out of the playoffs last year is a huge confidence builder for us,” Bradshaw said. “We now know we can compete at a higher level and challenge the top teams on our schedule.

“In all of these close wins, we have had some adversity late in the game and we still found a way to win. Our kids want to win and this is what I’m really loving about this group.”

Against the Guardians in a 46-38 victory, Martorano led the way 19 points and 16 rebounds, while Muelrath put in 10 points and nine rebounds.

Christine Mojado added six points and four rebounds.

Collectively against Green Valley Christian, the Eagles generated 15 steals, highlighted by five from Martorano and three from Amaya Soares.

“I have been very happy with our defense, especially with our focus on rebounding and ability to now extend into a full court game,” Bradshaw said. “We have caused more turnovers during our winning streak and we’re out-rebounding every team. We are also wearing teams down and I contribute a lot of this to our deep bench and keeping players fresh. Our kids work hard on defense.”

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will host the Lady Eagle Holiday Invite this weekend with games scheduled against Moapa Valley and Lincoln County on Friday and Green Valley and Southeast Career Technical Academy on Saturday.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Photos by Robert Vendettoli Peyton Rogers tracks down the ball carrier for a tackle against Dor ...
Lady Eagles drop first game to 5A foe
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School flag football is off to a 5-1 start after defeating Doral Academy and falling to Southeast Career Technical Academy during this past week of play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Luke Wright drives past his defender against Sloan Canyon ...
Boys basketball off to hot start at 4-1
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-1 on the season, Boulder City High School boys basketball split this past week’s slate, defeating Doral Academy, while falling to Democracy Prep.

Photo courtesy Garth Schulz Boulder City High School bowling comes into the season with high h ...
Bowling teams off to hot start
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to make an extended postseason run, both Boulder City High School bowling programs come into the season high with expectations within the 3A classification.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Aiden Birch drives for a layup agains ...
Boys basketball remains perfect on the season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Despite being shorthanded, Boulder City High School boys basketball has started the season with a 3-0 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Nathaniel Lewis wrestles his opponent to the ground again ...
Lady Eagles bounce back with two victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a two-gaming winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball advanced to 2-2 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Jackson Buettner wrestles his opponent to the ground agai ...
Eagle wrestlers start season on high note
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School wrestling kicked off their season in style with a pair of victories over Pahrump Valley and Canyon Springs in a tri-dual on Dec. 2.

bcr default image
‘Group effort’ leads boys hoops over Moapa

Heading on the road for an intense rivalry matchup, Boulder City High School boys basketball cruised to a 72-45 victory to open the regular season against Moapa Valley.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Sophia Muelrath drives past a SLAM Acad ...
Girls hoops hope to rebound after tough season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After failing to make the playoffs last year, Boulder City High School girls basketball will look to get back on track this season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up fi ...
‘Unfinished business’ on the gridiron for Lady Eagles
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as last season’s 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School girls flag football is ready to finish the job this season.