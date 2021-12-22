Girls hone skills at tournament

Competing in the recent Tarkanian Classic, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team split a pair of games and gained some valuable experience.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Review senior Shaylee Armstrong looks for an open shot during the Lady Eagles' Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, game against Virgin Valley. The girls lost 56-23.

Exiting the week with a 4-4 record on the season, the Lady Eagles fell to Canyon Springs on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Somerset Academy Losee on Monday, Dec. 20, while defeating Western on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Bonanza on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

“The competition in the Tarkanian Classic was exactly what we needed to continue to improve as a team and prepare for division play,” said head coach Brian Bradshaw. “Several players contributed to our success and defense was a strength throughout the tournament. It was definitely a team effort overall.”

Ending the tournament with a thrilling overtime victory against Bonanza, the Lady Eagles escaped with a 30-25 win.

Senior Ella McKenzie hit a free throw to tie the game in regulation play, before the Lady Eagles’ defense held the Bengals scoreless in overtime.

McKenzie scored 3 points with seven rebounds and junior Bree Leavitt led the way with 7 points and six steals.

Winning another close game, the Lady Eagles defeated Western 35-26 behind 13 points and nine rebounds from senior Samantha Bahde.

“Having a chance to play in some close games and face adversity at a higher level can only help us down the road,” Bradshaw said. “I’m very proud of how hard we worked and competed during the tournament. These girls play with a lot of heart.”

Dropping a pair of close games, the girls fell to Canyon Springs 43-39 and Somerset Academy Losee 32-27.

Against Canyon Springs, Leavitt scored 10 points with five rebounds and junior Acacia Williams scored 6 points, with six steals and four assists.

Against Somerset Academy Losee, Bahde scored 6 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

Falling to rival Virgin Valley 56-23 on Friday, Dec. 17, prior to the Tarkanian Classic, Leavitt and McKenzie both scored 6 points.

Continuing to get games in during the holiday break, the Lady Eagles will travel to Green Valley High School for the Gators’ holiday tournament. Starting Monday, Dec. 27, the girls will play Arizona program Flagstaff, before playing local Palo Verde on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

