Sports

Girls flag football team still unbeaten in league play

Girls flag football team still unbeaten in league play
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushes toward the end zone against Doral Academy on Dec. 12 in a 46-0 shutout victory.
January 23, 2025 - 5:06 pm
 

Remaining undefeated in league play, Boulder City High School flag football picked up a pair of league victories.

Advancing to 11-1 on the season, the Eagles defeated SLAM Academy 19-6 on Jan. 17 and Doral Academy 53-0 on Jan. 21.

Noelle Payne led the way for the Eagles against SLAM, rushing for 139 yards and a touchdown, while Makayla Nelson threw a pair of touchdown passes.

Connecting on seven of 12 for 81 yards, Nelson connected with Sancha Jenas-Keogh (three catches, 40 yards) and Paige Bothwell (three catches, 36 yards) for scores.

Defensively, Jenas-Keogh led the way with five tackles, a sack and an interception.

Routing Doral Academy, Nelson threw for 137 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 43 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Through the air, Bothwell caught four passes for 56 yards and two scores, while Kennedy Steckelberg caught a five-yard touchdown pass.

On the ground, Payne rushed for 85 yards and a score on three attempts.

Defensively, Shasta Ryan-Willett returned an interception for a 20-yard score.

Looking to remain undefeated, the Eagles will host Eldorado on Friday, followed by a road game at Virgin Valley on Wednesday.

Bowling

Boulder City High School bowling suffered their first loss of the season on Jan. 21, while the girls remained undefeated on the season.

Capping off a three-game slate, the Eagles fell to Coral Academy 1,932-1,924, unable to overcome a 778-600 first game deficit.

Against Coral, Brian Wainwright led the way with a score of 542, while River Schenk added a score of 493.

The Eagles defeated Sloan Canyon 2,075-1,119 on Jan. 17 and Eldorado 2,125-1,537 on Jan. 16.

Remaining undefeated on the season, the girls defeated Coral Academy 1,334-1,296. Zoey Dieter led the way with a score of 386, while Gillian Reese Samonte and Julie Javierto each bowled a 336.

The girls defeated Eldorado 1,558-1,374.

The Eagles will end the regular season today against Valley at the Orleans.

Wrestling

Results were not received by press time.

