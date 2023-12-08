Girls flag football crushing it

Advancing to 3-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football routed Western 39-0 on Dec. 1 and Valley 46-6 on Dec. 4.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Makayla Nelson drops back to pass against Valley on Dec. 4 in the Eagles 46-6 victory over the Vikings.

Advancing to 3-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football routed Western 39-0 on Dec. 1 and Valley 46-6 on Dec. 4.

Leading the offensive charge against Western, junior quarterback Makayla Nelson completed 10 of 12 passing for 132 passing yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 90 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

“Makayla is starting to come along,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “As the season goes on, she will only get better. She’s a true dual-threat.”

Connecting with her receivers, junior Paige Bothwell caught four passes for 85 yards and two scores, while senior Izabel Rehrer caught three passes for 22 yards and a score.

Adding a score on the ground, Rehrer rushed for 65 yards and a score on three carries.

Spreading the ball around on the ground against Valley, junior Noel Payne rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, while Rehrer rushed for 86 yards and a score on three carries.

Nelson completed 7 of 15 passing for 91 passing yards, while rushing for 87 yards and two scores on seven attempts.

“Running the ball is definitely our strong suit this season,” Ruth said. “We have some dynamic athletes in the open field and we’re going to try and take advantage of that.”

Through the air, Bothwell caught three passes for 40 yards.

Nearly pitching two consecutive shutouts, the Eagles defense is rolling.

Against Valley, junior Emily Olsen made eight tackles and generated an interception, which she returned for a touchdown, while Payne made two tackles with a sack.

Looking to remain perfect on the season, the Eagles will travel to Sloan Canyon today.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.