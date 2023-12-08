50°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Girls flag football crushing it

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 8, 2023 - 9:28 am
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Makayla Nelson drops back to pass against Valley ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Makayla Nelson drops back to pass against Valley on Dec. 4 in the Eagles 46-6 victory over the Vikings.

Advancing to 3-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football routed Western 39-0 on Dec. 1 and Valley 46-6 on Dec. 4.

Leading the offensive charge against Western, junior quarterback Makayla Nelson completed 10 of 12 passing for 132 passing yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 90 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

“Makayla is starting to come along,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “As the season goes on, she will only get better. She’s a true dual-threat.”

Connecting with her receivers, junior Paige Bothwell caught four passes for 85 yards and two scores, while senior Izabel Rehrer caught three passes for 22 yards and a score.

Adding a score on the ground, Rehrer rushed for 65 yards and a score on three carries.

Spreading the ball around on the ground against Valley, junior Noel Payne rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, while Rehrer rushed for 86 yards and a score on three carries.

Nelson completed 7 of 15 passing for 91 passing yards, while rushing for 87 yards and two scores on seven attempts.

“Running the ball is definitely our strong suit this season,” Ruth said. “We have some dynamic athletes in the open field and we’re going to try and take advantage of that.”

Through the air, Bothwell caught three passes for 40 yards.

Nearly pitching two consecutive shutouts, the Eagles defense is rolling.

Against Valley, junior Emily Olsen made eight tackles and generated an interception, which she returned for a touchdown, while Payne made two tackles with a sack.

Looking to remain perfect on the season, the Eagles will travel to Sloan Canyon today.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Dynamic duo named Athletes of the Season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School girls tennis win their first 3A state championship in school history, while capturing an individual title of their own, senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez were named Fall Athletes of the Season.

Photo Courtesy Bridget Martorano Boulder City High School girls’ basketball finished as runne ...
Girls take second in basketball tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the Holiday Classic at Lake Mead Christian Academy, Boulder City High School girls basketball finished with a 2-1 record, finishing as runner-ups.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Roman Rose makes his way to the basket against SLA ...
Boys’ hoops remain perfect
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball is off to a 6-0 start this season, including a 4-0 record in the Lake Mead Invitational at Lake Mead Christian Academy over the weekend.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior linebacker Rylea St.Clair Blosfield picks up a sac ...
Defense leads way in flag football win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting off the season with a win, Boulder City High School flag football defeated 4A Clark 13-6 on Nov. 27.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Boulder City wrestler Andrew Magdaleno, left, l ...
Eagles off strong on mat
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting their season off with a pair of matches, Boulder City High School wrestling defeated both Cheyenne and Rancho on Nov. 28.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Natasha Oeland inbounds the ball against Mater Eas ...
Oeland named league MVP
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer star Natasha Oeland was named 3A Mountain League player of the year after leading the Eagles to an 11-6 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up field against ...
Flag football looks to return to glory days
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing last season with a 10-8 record, Boulder City High School flag football enters the season with optimism.

bcr default image
Girls hoops ready for new season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

New season, new players, same expectations: Playoffs.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Megan Uszynski throws down a kill against Foothill ...
BC Volleyball second in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell short of their goal of repeating as 3A state champions on Nov. 11, leaving it all out on the court in a 3-2 defeat to The Meadows.