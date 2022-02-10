69°F
Sports

Girls eye first-place spot in league

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 9, 2022 - 4:50 pm
 
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Samantha Bahde lead the Lady Eagles offense against Eldorado H ...
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Samantha Bahde lead the Lady Eagles offense against Eldorado High School on Monday, Feb. 7. The senior scored with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds and six assists in the 43-26 victory.

Playing cohesive basketball, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team is on a four-game winning streak, defeating Southeast Career Technical Academy 60-44 on Feb. 3 and Eldorado 43-26 on Monday, Feb. 7.

“I feel really good about our team,” said girls head coach Brian Bradshaw. “We’re coming together as a team and understanding the way we have to play to be successful. We’re clicking at the right time — just before the postseason. We’re playing with a level of confidence that we didn’t have at the start of the season.”

Routing Eldorado, the Lady Eagles swiped 18 steals defensively, leading to several quick transition layups.

Junior Acacia Williams led the defensive effort with seven steals and senior Samantha Bahde generated four steals.

Offensively, Bahde led all scorers with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds and six assists. Junior Bree Leavitt added 9 points and senior Shaylee Armstrong added 7 points.

“We’re starting to do a better job of communicating on defense,” Bradshaw said. “We run a lot of different defensive schemes and the key to that is communicating and playing aggressive. That has definitely been a strength of ours this season and now we’re starting to turn those turnovers into points.”

Routing Southeast Career Technical Academy, Leavitt led all scorers with 18 points, while getting six steals and five rebounds. Williams added 12 points and eight steals. Senior Ella McKenzie and junior Rose Randal each added 7 points.

Traveling to Pahrump Valley to conclude the regular season Friday, the Lady Eagles (12-9) will be fighting for first place in the Desert League heading into postseason play.

Coach Bradshaw said he likes the team’s chances.

“We’re approaching this game as a championship game,” he said. “We feel really good about the way we played against them the first time. We’ve worked on some key weaknesses since then and I really believe we have a chance to win and go into the postseason with some momentum.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior guard Ashton Jensen added 6 po ...
Roundup: Boys ride 10-game win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising to its 10th consecutive victory, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team defeated Southeast Career Technical Academy on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Coral Academy on Tuesday.

(Deborah Wall) Reassembly of the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, started in 1968. I ...
Bridge extends welcome to Havasu visitors
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Moving one of England’s tourist attractions to the American Southwest sounded far-fetched until somebody did it. Now it has become the second most popular tourist destination in Arizona, only being outdone by the Grand Canyon.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 59-42 victory over Pinecrest Academy C ...
Boys show championship style
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing like a championship caliber team, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team has won eight consecutive games, including its toughest contest of the season to date, with a 56-49 victory over SLAM Academy on Monday, Jan. 31.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 2020, 47-16 win over Pinecrest Ac ...
Lady Eagles sit in second place
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in league play recently and is currently sitting in second place in the 3A Desert League standings.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior senior Camilla Forneris had fo ...
Roundup: Bowlers vie in state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Primed for postseason success, Boulder City High School’s boys bowling team enters the 3A state tournament as the No. 1 seed, after capping off the regular season with a 1,867-1,634 victory over Canyon Springs on Jan. 27.

(Deborah Wall) The U.S. Army built Fort Piute about 1860 to protect travelers, supply wagons, t ...
Remains of old outpost ‘preserved’
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Fort Piute makes a wonderful day outing to a remote area in the extreme eastern region of the Mojave National Preserve in California. You’ll need to be prepared for this trip, though, as the road is rough; you’ll need a high-clearance vehicle with good off-road tires, a spare and tools to change one.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Gavin Douglas, senior forward for Boulder City High School’s ...
Boys boost win streak to 5
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing some of its best basketball of the season, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team extended its winning streak to five games, defeating both Southeast Career Technical Academy and Coral Academy during its most recent slates.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Helping contribute to the Lady Eagles’ 45-40 victory over So ...
Forced turnovers lead to victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team won a pair of games recently to reach the .500 mark, advancing to 8-8 on the season.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Junior Ella Morris rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on four ...
Roundup: Lady Eagles rally against SLAM
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team split a pair of games recently, defeating SLAM Academy before falling to rival Virgin Valley.

(Colton Bosnos) As a member of the University of Nevada, Reno’s football team, Colton Bosnos, ...
BCHS alum named director of football operations in Colorado
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Turning his love and passion for sports into a career, Boulder City class of 2014 graduate Colton Bosnos has been named the new director of football operations at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.