Girls eye first-place spot in league

Playing cohesive basketball, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team is on a four-game winning streak, defeating Southeast Career Technical Academy 60-44 on Feb. 3 and Eldorado 43-26 on Monday, Feb. 7.

“I feel really good about our team,” said girls head coach Brian Bradshaw. “We’re coming together as a team and understanding the way we have to play to be successful. We’re clicking at the right time — just before the postseason. We’re playing with a level of confidence that we didn’t have at the start of the season.”

Routing Eldorado, the Lady Eagles swiped 18 steals defensively, leading to several quick transition layups.

Junior Acacia Williams led the defensive effort with seven steals and senior Samantha Bahde generated four steals.

Offensively, Bahde led all scorers with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds and six assists. Junior Bree Leavitt added 9 points and senior Shaylee Armstrong added 7 points.

“We’re starting to do a better job of communicating on defense,” Bradshaw said. “We run a lot of different defensive schemes and the key to that is communicating and playing aggressive. That has definitely been a strength of ours this season and now we’re starting to turn those turnovers into points.”

Routing Southeast Career Technical Academy, Leavitt led all scorers with 18 points, while getting six steals and five rebounds. Williams added 12 points and eight steals. Senior Ella McKenzie and junior Rose Randal each added 7 points.

Traveling to Pahrump Valley to conclude the regular season Friday, the Lady Eagles (12-9) will be fighting for first place in the Desert League heading into postseason play.

Coach Bradshaw said he likes the team’s chances.

“We’re approaching this game as a championship game,” he said. “We feel really good about the way we played against them the first time. We’ve worked on some key weaknesses since then and I really believe we have a chance to win and go into the postseason with some momentum.”

