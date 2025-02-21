64°F
Girls basketball team bounced from playoffs

Robert Verndettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup ag ...
Robert Verndettoli/Boulder City Review Driving the lane, Sophia Muelrath goes up for a layup against SLAM Academy on Jan. 30 in a 55-36 defeat.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 20, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 

Unable to keep pace with their rival Moapa Valley, Boulder City High School girls basketball ended their season with a 65-39 defeat in the opening round of the 3A postseason.

Hanging tough through the first three quarters, the Eagles trailed 41-35, before allowing the Pirates to close the game on a 24-4 fourth-quarter run.

“I was very pleased with the way we played and competed,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “We worked extremely hard guarding their shooters and I felt we got tired in the fourth quarter and just couldn’t maintain the scoring once Moapa Valley went on a little run.”

Improving drastically from their 58-14 season-opening loss to the Pirates, the Eagles may have ended their season early, but certainly view it as a successful one.

“We played with much more confidence and the improvement we made this season definitely showed during the Moapa game,” Bradshaw said. “They’re a team who also won 20 games this season.”

Finishing the season with a 20-7 record, Sophia Muelrath scored eight points with four assists and two steals in her final game as an Eagle.

Excited about the progression of their youth movement this season, freshman Christine Mojado led the way with nine points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals, while sophomore Mackenzie Martorano scored six points with 10 rebounds and a steal.

Freshman Kyra Stevens added five points with seven rebounds and two assists, while junior Kendall Shamo added eight points.

“With the players we have returning and with this young group being committed basketball players, there is no doubt in my mind that the expectation next season is to compete for a state championship,” Bradshaw said.

