Garrett’s Lady Bobcats undefeated

By Boulder City Review
December 18, 2019 - 2:21 pm
 

The Lady Bobcats basketball team from Garrett Junior High School won its first four games of the 2019-20 middle school basketball season. They beat Robison, Knudson, Cannon and Orr.

On Dec. 11, the Lady Bobcats hosted Orr Middle School and won 48-4. Everyone on the team scored. Julia Carmichael scored 10 points. Addie Doane and Alexis Farrar each scored eight points. Kiley Flowers scored six points. Haley May had four points. Chiara Steffes, Sophia Muelrath, Sydni Lauer, Natalie Carranza and Allie Beal each scored two points and Eliana Danko and Ella Douglas scored one apiece.

“The girls have been playing so well this season,” said Jim Konst, boys and girls head coach. “We have a very talented team that has worked well together the last three years and are fun to watch. We hope to build on our 4-0 record.”

The boys Bobcats team has a 2-2 record and won a big game at home against Orr 48-28.

“The boys were awesome against Orr,” Konst said. “They flew all over the court and played great defense.”

The scorers against Orr were Roman Rose, 15 points; Luke Wright, nine points; Brady Sorensen, seven points; Sean Pendleton, five points; Jacob Bryant and Cal Murphy, four points; and Evan Valencia and Parker Owens, two points.

The other members of the 2019-20 Bobcats team are Derek Render, Jayden Thackeray, Ty and Will Bradshaw, Jack Walker and Zach Strachan.

The Garrett teams have their next home basketball games Jan. 15. The girls game starts at 3:30 p.m., and the boys begin at 4:45 p.m.

“We have a great group of young men and women on the Garrett basketball teams this year,” Konst said. “They are fun to coach, well-disciplined and a very hardworking bunch of basketball players.”

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior receiver Erin Taggard, ...
Girls still perfect
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School flag football team ground out a 14-12 victory against Sunrise Mountain on Dec. 11, keeping their season with a perfect 4-0 record.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior forward Matt Morton, se ...
Champion defense: Eagles on winning path to repeat as league leader
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Showing its skill on the court as the defending 3A Sunrise League champion, the Boulder City High School boys basketball team routed Sunrise Mountain 53-31 on Friday, Dec. 13.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Ethan Speaker, seen in ...
Eagles open season with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team won its league opener against SLAM Academy 73-67 on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Senior Emily Rinella, seen on Dec. 3, led the Lady Eagl ...
Lady Eagles shut out opponents
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 3-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football team is off to a hot start, behind a dynamic offensive attack and stout defense.

Roundup: Tourney helps girls build for future
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After finishing 2-1 in the Lake Mead Holiday Classic, Boulder City High School girls basketball head coach Lisa Foster said she is happy with her team’s play.

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Boulder Dam Brew Pub, from left, Aubrey Wrightsman, Bailey Bennett-Jord ...
City Recreation, Dec. 12
By Boulder City Review

Brew Pub team wins coed softball tournament

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Going up for a putback jumper, Boulder City High School ...
Coach sees team’s potential
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team lost to 4A teams Basic 69-58 on Monday, Dec. 2, and Green Valley 46-41 on Tuesday, Dec. 3, but have silver linings to fall back on.

Big win, loss offer valuable lesson
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of games against 4A opponents to start the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball team will rely on team play as it moves forward.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Emily Rinella rushes up ...
Roundup: Lady Eagles dominate Western on gridiron
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team opened the season with a win, dominating Western 28-6 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.