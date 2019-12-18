Garrett’s Lady Bobcats undefeated

The Lady Bobcats basketball team from Garrett Junior High School won its first four games of the 2019-20 middle school basketball season. They beat Robison, Knudson, Cannon and Orr.

(Jim Konst) Eighth-graders from Garrett Middle School who are on the Bobcats basketball teams are, back row, from left, Addie Doane, Brady Sorensen, Evan Valencia, Eliana Danko, Cal Murphy; front row, from left, Jacob Bryant, Roman Rose, Will Bradshaw and Derek Render.

On Dec. 11, the Lady Bobcats hosted Orr Middle School and won 48-4. Everyone on the team scored. Julia Carmichael scored 10 points. Addie Doane and Alexis Farrar each scored eight points. Kiley Flowers scored six points. Haley May had four points. Chiara Steffes, Sophia Muelrath, Sydni Lauer, Natalie Carranza and Allie Beal each scored two points and Eliana Danko and Ella Douglas scored one apiece.

“The girls have been playing so well this season,” said Jim Konst, boys and girls head coach. “We have a very talented team that has worked well together the last three years and are fun to watch. We hope to build on our 4-0 record.”

The boys Bobcats team has a 2-2 record and won a big game at home against Orr 48-28.

“The boys were awesome against Orr,” Konst said. “They flew all over the court and played great defense.”

The scorers against Orr were Roman Rose, 15 points; Luke Wright, nine points; Brady Sorensen, seven points; Sean Pendleton, five points; Jacob Bryant and Cal Murphy, four points; and Evan Valencia and Parker Owens, two points.

The other members of the 2019-20 Bobcats team are Derek Render, Jayden Thackeray, Ty and Will Bradshaw, Jack Walker and Zach Strachan.

The Garrett teams have their next home basketball games Jan. 15. The girls game starts at 3:30 p.m., and the boys begin at 4:45 p.m.

“We have a great group of young men and women on the Garrett basketball teams this year,” Konst said. “They are fun to coach, well-disciplined and a very hardworking bunch of basketball players.”