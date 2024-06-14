76°F
Four Eagles named to all-state volleyball team

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down a kill against Canyon Springs on April 23 in a 3-0 victory. Leading the way, Sorenson generated 14 kills in the match.
Render receives all-state nod
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers dominated the mound against Cheye ...
Lady Eagles clean up on diamond
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers dominates the mound against Cheye ...
Rogers named 3A Southern player of the year
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff throws a strike against Sunrise ...
Eight earn postseason nods in baseball
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 13, 2024 - 5:00 pm
 

Boulder City High School boys volleyball was well represented on the 3A All-State team en route to their fourth consecutive state championship.

Finishing an undefeated 15-0 in 3A play, including the postseason, four Eagles were named to the first-team, highlighted by 3A player of the year, senior Brady Sorenson.

“I’m extremely honored to be named 3A player of the year,” Sorenson said. “It’s been a huge goal of mine since freshman year and being able to earn it my senior year feels amazing.”

Helping the Eagles to a 26-6 overall record, Sorenson led all 3A players with 313 kills, while adding 106 digs, 53 serving aces and 19 blocks.

Sorenson finished 10th in Nevada in kills regardless of classification.

Finishing their prep careers on top, seniors Travis Hess and Roman Rose joined Sorenson, after serving as key cornerstones in the Eagles’ four-year championship run.

A key threat on both sides of the ball, Hess was both efficient and dominant for the Eagles.

Leading all hitters in Nevada with a .520 hitting percentage, Hess generated 274 kills, while leading the 3A with 101 blocks.

Steering the offensive success, Rose finished second in the 3A with 561 assists, while finishing first with 81 serving aces.

“They’ve all meant a great deal to our program over the last four years,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “I couldn’t be happier for them and all they’ve accomplished.”

While the Eagles senior trio departs, rising sophomore David Zwahlen will look to continue the Eagles dynasty, after a phenomenal campaign.

A well-rounded player, Zwahlen finished second in the 3A with 252 digs and fourth in serving aces with 58.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

